'Tis The Season . . .

Tax season, that is. Get your finances in order before the eleventh hour.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

The dreaded and despised tax season is just around the corner. Get a jump on tax time by creating an easy-to-use tax-filing system:

1. Use an inexpensive accordion folder, either check-sized or medium-sized, or a full-sized folder that holds 81/2-inch-by-11-inch paper.

2. Label the various sections of the accordion folder with every category you can deduct. If you're not sure which categories to include, use the categories from last year's tax return.

3. Use an accounting program to enter your expenses. As receipts come in, handle them in one of two ways: Enter them electronically, or file them in folders by month. In the future, enter all your receipts when you pay your bills or at the end of each month.

4. After you pay and enter your bills, file them behind the appropriate tab.

5. Use sturdy boxes with lids to store your tax returns and supporting documents. After labeling the box with the appropriate span of dates, store the box in an out-of-the-way place, such as your garage or attic. If you store boxes in your garage, place them on pallets to keep them dry.

Sure, the shoe-box method of throwing everything in one place seems OK at the moment, but picture yourself spending hours, days and weeks sorting through the box at tax time. You're going to have to sort your receipts anyway, so why not make it manageable from the beginning? If you handle your receipts in bite-sized pieces, at the end of the year, all you have to do is print out your expenses and hand them to your CPA or tax preparer.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.