Twitter

Twitter's Jack Dorsey to Give Employees Nearly $200 Million in Stock

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Twitter Chief Executive and co-founder Jack Dorsey said he is giving a third of his stock in the company, about 1 percent, to the employee equity pool.

The move, worth $197 million as of July 28, is to "reinvest directly in our people," Dorsey, who was named as the company's permanent CEO earlier this month, said in a tweet on Thursday.

Twitter did not comment further on the move.

The unusual move comes as Dorsey works to rebuild employee morale and confidence at Twitter after a spate of high-level departures over the past several months.

He announced last week that the company would lay off 336 employees, about 8 percent of its workforce, in an attempt to streamline Twitter's products and teams.

Dorsey, who took over as interim CEO in July after Dick Costolo resigned, also tweeted "I'd rather have a smaller part of something big than a bigger part of something small."

His appointment raised concerns among investors about whether he could run both Twitter and mobile payments company Square Inc, which he co-founded.

Dorsey disclosed in Square's IPO filing earlier this month that he plans to donate 40 million shares, or 10 percent of the company, to a charity foundation he started that invests in artists, musicians and local businesses. He has already given back over 15 million shares to both Square and the charity foundation, he said.

Last week, former Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Steve Ballmer said he has taken a 4 percent stake in Twitter, making him the third-biggest individual shareholder in the social media company. Ballmer now owns more of Twitter than Dorsey, who has a 3.2 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Dorsey, who is in his second stint as chief executive at Twitter, has rolled out a "buy now" button that allows users to make purchases and a feature that shows users the site's best tweets and content as curated by a Twitter team.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru and Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Pullin & Kim Coghill)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Will Probably 'Never Do' An Edit Button

Twitter

How to Leverage Twitter to Grow Your Brand and Find New Clients

Twitter

5 Unconventional Ways to Grow Your Business Using Twitter