Product: Picture This . . .

Keep your loved ones near and avoid clutter with two-in-one desk accessories.

February 1, 2000 1 min read

Working from home means you can accessorize your office as you please. It also means you can get carried away with too many family photos. Combine practical, useful desk accessories with a place for your favorite photos and you get Eldon® Expressions Picture Frame Desk Accessories. The wooden pencil holder has a slot for a single photo while the Post-it/paper clip holder accommodates two photos. They're available at office-supply stores nationwide and the prices range from $15 to $25.