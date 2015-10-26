Is gaming a child's play? Not anymore!

October 26, 2015 4 min read

Is video gaming one of the most exciting entertainment industries right now? Many would agree with that. But, why? What makes this fun zone an exciting industry and where does it lead from here?

Here’s a sneak peek into the contemporary gaming trends:

Expanding horizons

It’s been just a little over a year since the release of the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4, and console gamers and game developers are still enjoying the vastly increased potential of these new platforms. Meanwhile, PC gaming capabilities continue to grow by leaps and bounds in close quarters with the former.

With the ever-increasing level of the hardware that powers games, the horizons of possibilities are expanding. The free developers create the best experiences that they can sans the shackles of limited technology.

Technological innovation

Technology is taking the gaming experience to newer horizons. Like, Oculus Rift could turn your favorite games into a virtual-reality (VR) experience. And let me tell you, it’s not the only one in its clan. A number of similar devices are trying to crack the problem and in this battle, the gamers are clear winners. VR isn’t the only area of innovation on the table; though it is one of the most exciting ones. After all, who hasn’t looked at Star Trek’s holodeck and thought ‘Wouldn’t that be cool?’ The unending quest to dissolve the barriers between the gamer and the game finally appears to be making some serious headway.

Greater acceptance

Not long ago gaming was seen as a taboo by parents. Their unanimous wisdom was that if children or youths resorted to gaming, it would hugely stray them from their academic skills and cause a socio-educational deficiency in their wards. Also thinking of gaming as a career was forbidden largely!

However over the years, there’s been a noticeable change in attitudes towards gaming and the industry. Many celebrities are open to gaming and how it aids them in unwinding. So perhaps gaming and the perceptions about it have turned over a new leaf.

Pro gaming has grown manifold and is receiving a lot of press and its consoles promote a great deal of kinesthetics. This has helped gaming in the public eye as well.

A more open field to play

You have Indie games branching out alongside huge AAA games, and they actually match the in trends blow-by-blow.

It’s a much more open field than it used to be. And that leads to first-time designers competing for your time and attention with established powerhouse franchises. It’s a win-win situation for consumers and a wake-up call to the big fish as they know that they can’t sail through without a genuine effort.

Online gaming

And finally, we come to the biggest X-factor of them all - the Internet. Today, companies are able to deliver fully-realized online worlds for you to explore that wouldn’t have been possible in the past. Think about that, for a second. It used to be that a role-playing game would be the result of months, if not years, of work by multiple teams of developers.

Now-a-days, you get experiences that are roughly equivalent streamed to your computer and it’s entirely free. And what’s more, you get to explore these worlds with other players from all over the world, who can log in and be a part of your adventure. Online RPGs are pushing boundaries every day and are taking the genre to an entirely new level.

These are just a few of the reasons why gaming is such a compelling brand of entertainment right now. It is an intriguing industry for follow up! With the current rate of technological innovation, no amount of revelation can gauge the forthcoming success.