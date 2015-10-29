Book Reviews

Book Review: Mindfulness Pocketbook: Little Exercises For A Calmer Life By Gill Hasson

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At first glance, this is not in the realm of the average business read; it’s more likely judged to be a self-help book... until you dive in and start really reading it. Individuals with busy lives: the Mindfulness Pocketbook is a valuable tool with advice and exercises that will help you not only in your personal life, but your business one as well. Full of tools for relationship and self-management, it provides a path that enables the reader to be more present in the moment. An exceptionally important section in this book is Listening instead of Hearing, meant to assist the reader hear not just what is being said, but what isn’t. (Hasson also puts forward some great thoughts here on body language.) If you want to be more present, more attuned to others, and higher in EQ, check this one out.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Book Reviews

Book Review: Future Brain: The 12 Keys To Create Your High Performance Brain By Dr. Jenny Brockis

Book Reviews

Book Review: Leadership BS, By Jeffrey Pfeffer

Book Reviews

Book Review: Primed To Perform, By Neel Doshi & Lindsay McGregor