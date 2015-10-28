Join Us at GrowthCon 2015 for a Day of Inspiration and Insight

October 28, 2015 2 min read

Want to stave off the winter doldrums, jumpstart 2016 and make some valuable connections? You're invited to get inspired -- and get some sun -- at GrowthCon 2015.

Entrepreneur’s exciting and informative annual conference will be held this year on Dec. 15 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif.

Hosted by Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper, attendees can look forward to a full day of insightful panels and discussions about mentoring, productivity, marketing, hiring and more from speakers at the top of their game such as Namely CEO Matt Straz, career coach and author Dixie Gillaspie and Clear Company CEO Andrew Lavoie. The keynote address will be given by Oliver Luckett, founder and CEO of digital content publishing platform TheAudience, about how you can parlay a vibrant social-media presence into real customer buy-in.

Sponsored by Maxify and Canon, the day-long conference will also celebrate the deserving winners of the Project Grow Challenge, awarding a total of $50,000 to small business owners who will use the funds to expand their vision.

To learn more and get your tickets, check out the GrowthCon 2015 event page. For a limited time, save on your ticket with code Growth15.