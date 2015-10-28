GrowthCon 2015

Join Us at GrowthCon 2015 for a Day of Inspiration and Insight

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Join Us at GrowthCon 2015 for a Day of Inspiration and Insight
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Want to stave off the winter doldrums, jumpstart 2016 and make some valuable connections? You're invited to get inspired -- and get some sun -- at GrowthCon 2015.

Entrepreneur’s exciting and informative annual conference will be held this year on Dec. 15 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif.

Related: Become a Networking Beast by Following This 5-Step Plan

Hosted by Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper, attendees can look forward to a full day of insightful panels and discussions about mentoring, productivity, marketing, hiring and more from speakers at the top of their game such as Namely CEO Matt Straz, career coach and author Dixie Gillaspie and Clear Company CEO Andrew Lavoie. The keynote address will be given by Oliver Luckett, founder and CEO of digital content publishing platform TheAudience, about how you can parlay a vibrant social-media presence into real customer buy-in.

Sponsored by Maxify and Canon, the day-long conference will also celebrate the deserving winners of the Project Grow Challenge, awarding a total of $50,000 to small business owners who will use the funds to expand their vision. 

To learn more and get your tickets, check out the GrowthCon 2015 event page. For a limited time, save on your ticket with code Growth15. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

How to Become a Millionaire

Survey: The Top 9 Books Recommended by Millionaires

Growth Strategies

Why Self-Doubt Can Be Your Secret Weapon

Making Money

How to Make Money as a Stay-at-Home Mom