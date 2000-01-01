The Cutting Edge

Pick a topic, any topic, from this goldmine of basic financial information.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Consider Entrepreneurial Edge.org (http://edge.lowe.org) a present from a rich distant relative. It's the Web site of the Edward Lowe Foundation, which dedicated a great part of Lowe's $800 million fortune to create a "whole campus for entrepreneurs" at a private, 3,000-acre complex in Michigan. Now the campus extends to your home, as the financial section of this site includes great how-to information on analyzing profitability; analyzing your business using financial ratios; preparing balance sheets; and preparing profit-and-loss/cash-flow summaries and statements.

The collection of more than 3,000 documents is selected from entrepreneurs, government agencies, small-business consultants, small-business publishers and material published by the foundation itself (http://www.lowe.org).

Here are just a few of the financial education topics at Edge.org:

  • Record-keeping and accounting. An appropriate record-keeping system-including a constant and detailed knowledge of expense, income and profit or loss--can determine the survival or failure of a new business. For those already in business, good record-keeping systems can mean the difference between flying blind and accurate forecasting. This document includes information on inventory and expense control, payroll requirements, improving cash flow, determining profit margins and many other topics. (http://edge.lowe.org/resources/document/htmldocs/1620.htm)
  • Collections strategies. The nuts-and-bolts approach to keeping up with your accounts receivable. Both manual and computerized systems are analyzed.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.