Follow The Money

Eight hot venture capital links.

January 1, 2000 2 min read

Finding the right financial backing is nine-tenths of the new-business hurdle. Here are a few of the better Web sites for locating investors and understanding the investment formula:

The Capital Network (http://www.capital-network.com) A nonprofit, economic-development organization that provides ventures with training and access to investors.

The National Venture Capital Association (http://www.nvca.org) Promotes education, research and the public-policy interests of the venture capital and entrepreneurial communities.

Netpreneur Exchange (http://www.netpreneur.org) The Morino Institute Netpreneur Program is a nonprofit organization created to advance greater Washington DC's Netpreneurs and the businesses they create. Includes discussion groups, contact databases and information about Netpreneurship.

Venture Capital Resource Library (http://www.vfinance.com) An extensive directory of venture-capital sources and advice.

Small Business Money Guide (http://www.be.udel.edu/sbdc/businfo/money.htm) University of Delaware's small-business development site.

Venture Capital Online (http://www.vcapital.com) An online community seeking companies, professional venture capital providers and professional service providers.

American Entrepreneurs for Economic Growth(http://www.aeeg.com) Provides representation, education and networking for emerging growth companies.