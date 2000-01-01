Follow The Money

Eight hot venture capital links.
Finding the right financial backing is nine-tenths of the new-business hurdle. Here are a few of the better Web sites for locating investors and understanding the investment formula:

  • The Capital Network (http://www.capital-network.com) A nonprofit, economic-development organization that provides ventures with training and access to investors.
  • The National Venture Capital Association (http://www.nvca.org) Promotes education, research and the public-policy interests of the venture capital and entrepreneurial communities.
  • Netpreneur Exchange (http://www.netpreneur.org) The Morino Institute Netpreneur Program is a nonprofit organization created to advance greater Washington DC's Netpreneurs and the businesses they create. Includes discussion groups, contact databases and information about Netpreneurship.
  • Venture Capital Resource Library (http://www.vfinance.com) An extensive directory of venture-capital sources and advice.
  • Venture Capital Online (http://www.vcapital.com) An online community seeking companies, professional venture capital providers and professional service providers.
  • American Entrepreneurs for Economic Growth(http://www.aeeg.com) Provides representation, education and networking for emerging growth companies.
  • Venture Capital Directory (http://www.infon.com) Huge directory of venture capital and catalyst firms and individuals, including more than 1,800 companies and 8,000 contacts.

