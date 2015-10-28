3 Pieces of Advice From a Father Who Made It as an Entrepreneur

October 28, 2015 4 min read

I’ve been writing for quite some time now, covering a range of topics from big brand marketing, personal branding, fatherhood, entrepreneurship and balancing it all.

But no column I’ve ever written has gotten more commentary than "With Every Passing Phase of Life, Remember 'This Too Shall Pass.'" I’ve thought long and hard on it, wondering why this particular post sparked so many comments. I came to the conclusion that perhaps it’s because it strikes a universal cord.

My children are grown and my career is firmly in place. While my journey is still in progress, I’ve made it to the other side in terms of figuring out what I want and trying to balance life’s demands while getting there. I think we can all relate to the struggle. While in some ways I’ve made it, in others I’m still a work in progress.

I’ve just published a personal memoir called Out and About Dad where I chronicle my journey with “all its twists, turns and a few twirls.” As I reflect back on writing the book, three pieces of advice come to mind:

1. Visualize hope

In the darkest of times, and on those days and nights when I really didn’t think I could make it, I tried to visualize hope. For me that was picturing that one day my baby boy would sleep through the night, that one day I’d find a true partner in life and that one day I’d be able to skip the two-hour commute each way to work. I would hope that one day life would be better. With a lot of hard work and determination, that hope came to life. Visualize your hopes!

2. Ask for help.

I never asked for help, and looking back that was very stupid of me. I just didn’t think it was who I was. I considered myself being the one who helped others. I’ve learned that help is a two-way street with a lot of U-turns. People are more than willing to help, if you ask for it, or even if you hint at it.

The truth is that they could probably use some help too. So offer help in return. It’s amazing how just one trip to pick up the kids for you or one review of a document you wrote late the night before can do wonders for your psyche. Help is like a breath of fresh air, especially when it comes at times when you need it most. Ask for help!

3. Hang in there.

I can admit now that there were many times when I wanted to throw in the towel -- give up my demanding job, let back a little on raising the kids, ease up on the dreams of advancing our family forward. Even though I sometimes went right to the edge, I never let myself go. I just couldn’t give up on my family, my career and myself.

As easy as it is to say, hang it there. It does get better, and I’m proof that it’s possible. Don’t ever give up!

I’m certainly no expert, just a guy who has been through a lot with my own unique story on how I figured out how to carry on. You should do the same: visualize hope, ask for help and hang in there.

