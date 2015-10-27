Workplace Safety

Three-pronged safety for risk free biz

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Three-pronged safety for risk free biz
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Startech Engineers
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Few decades back, infrastructural planning of a startup revolved around construction, interior design, electricity and so on. However, fire safety and security was not considered as crucial as it is now.

Previously, ignoring of basic norms led to deaths and destruction. Nowadays, fire safety system is an important part of any organization’s safety procedures. Many startups and established firms are investing crores to keep their infrastructure out of harm's way.

Startups have realized the importance of data safety, protection of infrastructure and employees. Thus, this has augured in a positive trend of long term investment in this field because it is a risk-free venture.

The fire and security industry has grown to a new level where safety, technology and security are considered extremely crucial for the commercial, retail or industrial sector. People realize that fire can devastate their whole setup in minutes, thus, tearing an organization apart.

One such entity that can prevent this catastrophe is ‘Startech Engineers’. It is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

It is also a class ‘A’ licensed agency (by Government of Maharashtra) for firefighting & protection. Moreover, it offers turnkey solutions in fire safety and electronic security installation.

‘Startech’ has played a significant role in empoweringing startups and established firms by delivering high quality, innovative and world-class  fire protection solutions with the help of finest engineering technology.

 

With commencement of the new era of ‘Make in India’, a huge number of startups are mushrooming at an unbelievable pace. This growth is due to unique ideas and considerable hard work.

The data and infrastructure are of utmost importance for these startups at the initial stages. Therefore, planning safe & secure infrastructure is as vital as planning the revenue model.

Various advanced systems that can be installed and are important for any commercial, industrial and retail outlet can be divided in to 3 different categories:

Safety

Fire Alarm, Fire Sprinkler, Fire Pump Sets, Pre-Action System, Water Spray Cooling, and Clean Agent Fire Extinguisher System.

Technology

Public Address System, Emergency Lighting System, Rodent Repellant System, Water Leak Detection, Visitor Management and Building Management System

Security

CCTV, Access Control System, Perimeter Control System, Intruder Alarm System and Vehicle Management System

Basic fire and safety systems that are imperative for any organization include:

1. Fire alarm: This system aids in locating the exact location/area of fire in the protected premises.

2. Fire pump sets: This is the core of fire sprinkler and fire hydrant system, which aids in generating and maintaining the required pressure in the fire sprinkler and fire hydrant piping networks.

3. Pre-action System: This is an essential system in which sprinklers are connected to a piping network that contains pressurized air. It is again connected to electromechanical assembly for achieving double knock activation.

4. Public Address System: This system provides several facilities like playing music, addressing people with wire and wireless microphones, and automatic voice evacuation message in case of emergency.

5. CCTV systems: This system aids in monitoring your organization for any kind of theft and motion.

6. Access Control System: This system restricts entry of unauthorized people into your premises.

These systems can secure any organization from fire, theft and intrusion. It is better to take initial safety precautions rather than repenting later!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Workplace Safety

Worker Safety Is an Entrepreneurial Imperative

Workplace Safety

5 Ways Workplace Safety is Shifting in the Digital Age

Workplace Safety

12 Ways to Spot a Potentially Violent Person in the Workplace