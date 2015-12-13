Entrepreneur's Franchise Forecast

December 13, 2015 15+ min read

What does the future hold for the franchise world? Every December we like to make predictions for which categories will lead the way in the year ahead. Our 10 picks for 2016 range from practical services like outdoor pest control and property management to personal indulgences like baked goods. Some, like fitness and children’s enrichment, are well-established but still-growing industries, while others, like salon suites, are newer ideas just coming into their own. Whatever their differences, they all have one thing in common: potential.

You’ll find all 10 trending categories on these pages, along with a list of franchise opportunities available in each category -- and some insight into how they made it onto our radar for the coming year.

This list is not a ranking and is not intended as an endorsement of any particular company. No matter what sector of franchising you pursue, always do your research before investing. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to knowledgeable franchisees about their experiences.

1. Baked Goods

Low-carb, schmo-carb! Diet trends haven’t put a dent in the growth of franchises offering sweet, wheat-filled treats, like doughnuts, cupcakes, pretzels and cinnamon rolls. The appeal appears to be universal, with many of these companies expanding even faster internationally than in the U.S.

Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels

Soft pretzels

Startup cost: $196.5K-$370.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,602/15

Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Soft pretzels, dipping sauces, beverages

Startup cost: $124K-$308K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/6

Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe

Bagels, baked goods, deli items, sandwiches, catering

Startup cost: $313K-$416K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3

Big Apple Bagels/My Favorite Muffin

Bagels, sandwiches, muffins, coffee, smoothies

Startup cost: $273.3K-$397.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0

Breadsmith

Hearth-baked breads

Startup cost: $354.3K-$399.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/2

Cinnabon

Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee

Startup cost: $180.1K-$387.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/1

Cinnaholic

Cinnamon rolls, coffee

Startup cost: $170K-$273.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/0

Corner Bakery Cafe

Breads, salads, sandwiches, soups, baked goods

Startup cost: $843K-$2.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/114

Crumb & Get It Cookie Company

Made-to-order cookies

Startup cost: $128.7K-$178.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

Dunkin’ Donuts

Coffee, doughnuts, baked good

Startup cost: $217.3K-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,460/0

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Cupcakes

Startup cost: $235.5K-$396K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/2

Great American Cookies

Cookies

Startup cost: $183.2K-$316.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 357/0

Great Harvest Franchising

Bread bakery

Startup cost: $117.8K-$622.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/0

House of Bread

Specialty breads, muffins, scones

Startup cost: $157K-$347K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/1

Krispy Kreme Doughnut

Doughnuts, coffee

Startup cost: $275K-$1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 917/113

Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip

Bakery cafe

Startup cost: $148.3K-$497.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/5

Philly Pretzel Factory

Pretzels

Startup cost: $119.9K-$343.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/9

Pretzelmaker

Pretzels

Startup cost: $154.5K-$237.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 294/0

Rise Biscuits and Donuts

Biscuits, donuts, pastries, cakes, sandwiches, coffee

Startup cost: $281.1K-$412.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Sweet Arleen’s International

Cupcakes, cakes, bread pudding

Startup cost: $270.6K-$439K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

Sweet Times Cupcakes

Cupcakes

Startup cost: $147.8K-$207.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

2Good2B

Gluten-, corn- and soy-free bakery and cafe

Startup cost: $278K-$968.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

We’re Rolling Pretzel Company

Soft pretzels, lemonade, frozen drinks

Startup cost: $117K-$260K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/14

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Soft pretzels, lemonade, hot dogs

Startup cost: $156.6K-$370.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/8

2. Children’s Enrichment

Parents will do whatever it takes to help their kids get ahead, but many schools have had to cut back on extracurricular classes and activities. Franchises have risen up to meet the demand instead, offering enrichment programs in art, music, science and sports.

Abrakadoodle

Art-education programs

Startup cost: $25.4K-$56.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/2

Amazing Athletes

Educational sports programs

Startup cost: $39.7K-$55.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/0

Baby Power/Forever Kids

Play and enrichment programs

Startup cost: $88.2K-$110.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/0

Bach to Rock

Music schools

Startup cost: $370K-$522.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/6

Brick by Brick

Lego-building classes, camps, parties

Startup cost: $34.2K-$179.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2

Bricks Bots & Beakers

Science, technology, engineering and math camps, classes, parties

Startup cost: $17.6K-$27.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2

Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties

Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/2

British Swim School USA

Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and up

Startup cost: $74.7K-$223.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/2

Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!

Cooking classes and parties for children and adults

Startup cost: $16.4K-$59.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1

CompuChild

Science, technology, engineering, art and math classes

Startup cost: $18.3K-$33K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/1

D-BAT Academies

Indoor baseball and softball training, batting cages, merchandise

Startup cost: $310.2K-$606.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/0

Drama Kids International

After-school drama classes and summer camps

Startup cost: $28.5K-$46.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/0

Engineering for Kids

Math, science, technology and engineering activities

Startup cost: $26.9K-$93.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/2

FasTracKids International Ltd.

Enrichment education

Startup cost: $48.1K-$203.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 265/0

Franchise Little Engineers

Engineering and technology after-school programs, summer camps and events

Startup cost: $23.6K-$51.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels

Mobile children’s fitness programs

Startup cost: $85K-$114K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/0

Goldfish Swim School Franchising

Infant and child swimming lessons

Startup cost: $1.4M-$1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1

Great Play Children’s Gyms

Children’s gym

Startup cost: $189K-$426.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/1

Gym On Wheels

Mobile children’s gymnastics and fitness classes

Startup cost: $27.3K-$51.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/3

Gymboree Play & Music

Parent/child play and learning programs

Startup cost: $106.7K-$273.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 701/6

HappyFeet Legends International

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18

Startup cost: $21.3K-$25.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 171/4

High Touch-High Tech

Science activities for schools/parties

Startup cost: $59.9K-$63.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 163/28

Hobby Quest

Enrichment programs, camps, workshops, parties

Startup cost: $39.2K-$54.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/1

Ho Math Chess Tutoring Center

After-school math, chess and puzzle learning programs

Startup cost: $3.5-$31.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1

i9 Sports

Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics

Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 123/16

IslandTime Treasures

Art-based science, engineering and math classes

Startup cost: $13K-$25.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2

JumpBunch

Mobile children’s sports and fitness programs

Startup cost: $40.3K-$73.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/0

Kidokinetics

Mobile children’s fitness programs

Startup cost: $42.9K-$57K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/10

KidzArt

Art-education programs, products and services

Startup cost: $36.1K-$43.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/0

Kidz On The Go

Mobile children’s fitness programs

Startup cost: $100K-$125K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2

Kinderdance International

Movement/educational programs

Startup cost: $14.9K-$46.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/2

Leap4Fun

Mobile dance and gymnastics programs

Startup cost: $26.7K-$51.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

LearningRx

Learning enhancement, cognitive training, reading training

Startup cost: $102.3K-$200.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/1

The Little Gym

Development/fitness programs

Startup cost: $145.8K-$366K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 302/0

Little Medical School

Medical-theme after-school and summer-camp programs

Startup cost: $27.4K-$45.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/2

Mad Science Group

Science education and entertainment programs

Startup cost: $70.3K-$89.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/0

Mighty Kicks

Mobile soccer programs for ages 2 to 7

Startup cost: $9.2K-$15.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1

Moolah U Franchising

Financial literacy programs for children

Startup cost: $33.9K-$45.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

My Gym Children’s Fitness Center

Early-learning/fitness programs

Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 352/0

Nutty Scientists

Science education and entertainment programs

Startup cost: $40.3K-$54.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 246/3

NZone Sports of America

Sports leagues and camps for ages 3 to 18

Startup cost: $41.1K-$56.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0

One Sports Nation

Youth sports leagues

Startup cost: $28.9K-$45.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/1

Parisi Speed School

Youth performance training

Startup cost: $79K-$171.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0

Parker-Anderson Enrichment

Enrichment programs

Startup cost: $32.5K-$64.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

Professor Egghead

Science and engineering programs for ages 4 to 10

Startup cost: $21.3K-$34.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2

RedLine Athletics

Youth athletic training

Startup cost: $133.8K-$224K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/0

Romp n’ Roll

Recreational and enrichment classes, camps, parties

Startup cost: $199K-$286.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/3

SafeSplash Swim School

Child and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps

Startup cost: $45K-$1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/22

School of Rock

Music education

Startup cost: $137.4K-$328.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/14

Skyhawks Sports

Sports camps and programs

Startup cost: $23.3K-$67.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/36

Soccer Shots Franchising

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8

Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/10

STEM For Kids

Engineering, computer programming and robotics programs for ages 4 to 14

Startup cost: $63.8K-$81.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/4

SuperTots Sports Academy

Sports and physical development programs for ages 5 and younger

Startup cost: $18K-$55.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0

Taste Buds Kitchen

Cooking events for children and adults

Startup cost: $183.8K-$286.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

TGA Premier Junior Golf

Youth golf programs

Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/2

TGA Premier Youth Tennis

Youth tennis programs

Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1

Tippi Toes

Children’s dance classes

Startup cost: $52K-$62.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1

Wee Little Arts

Preschool art-education programs

Startup cost: $31.4K-$46.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/3

The Whole Child Learning Company

Enrichment and tutoring programs

Startup cost: $32.6K-$38.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/4

Young Rembrandts Franchise

Art classes for ages 3 to 12

Startup cost: $40.2K-$48.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0

Zaniac

Science, technology, engineering and math after-school programs and camps

Startup cost: $157.5K-$303K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2

3. Fitness

The world of fitness franchising shows its muscle every year. While big gyms offering a variety of classes and equipment continue to grow, many newer franchises are choosing to specialize in a single service that patrons can get passionate about, like boxing, barre, yoga or cycling.

Anytime Fitness

Fitness center

Startup cost: $62.9K-$417.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,833/36

Baby Boot Camp/Karna Fitness

Prenatal and postnatal fitness; women’s private and small-group training

Startup cost: $4.8K-$10.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/1

Brickhouse Cardio Club

Fitness studio

Startup cost: $22.5K-$39.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1

CKO Kickboxing

Kickboxing fitness classes

Startup cost: $108.3K-$363.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/2

Club Metro USA Franchising

Fitness and wellness services

Startup cost: $827K-$1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0

Club Pilates

Pilates classes

Startup cost: $28.8K-$206.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/5

Crunch Franchising

Fitness center

Startup cost: $304.5K-$1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/9

Cyclebar

Indoor cycling classes

Startup cost: $255.7K-$599.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3

The Exercise Coach

Personal training, nutritional guidance

Startup cost: $106.7K-$246K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/2

Fit4Mom

Prenatal and postnatal fitness programs

Startup cost: $2.4K-$18.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/1

Get In Shape For Women

Small-group personal training for women

Startup cost: $55.9K-$188.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/4

Gold’s Gym

Health and fitness center

Startup cost: $1M-$3.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/150

GymGuyz

Mobile personal training

Startup cost: $68.2K-$166.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/4

High Altitude Personal Training

Personal training

Startup cost: $261.3K-$365.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

iLoveKickboxing.com

Kickboxing fitness classes

Startup cost: $120.1K-$309.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/6

Impact Strong Kickboxing/Fitness

Kickboxing and fitness gym

Startup cost: $49.9K-$87.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1

Iron Tribe Fitness

Group personal-training gym

Startup cost: $305K-$438.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/5

Jazzercise

Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories

Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,697/2

Koko FitClub

Fitness studio

Startup cost: $203.4K-$396.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/3

Legacy Fit

24-hour fitness center

Startup cost: $207.7K-$381.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Live 2 B Healthy Senior Fitness

Exercise programs for seniors

Startup cost: $37.7K-$48.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0

Miami Yoga

Yoga studio

Startup cost: $99.1K-$199K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

My House Fitness Franchise

Personal and group training, boot camps, nutrition

Startup cost: $96.8K-$179.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

9Round

Kickboxing fitness programs

Startup cost: $57.5K-$93K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/3

Orangetheory Fitness

Group personal training

Startup cost: $327.6K-$634.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 220/9

Planet Fitness

Fitness club

Startup cost: $728.3K-$3.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/58

Pro Martial Arts Franchise

Martial-arts instruction, fitness

Startup cost: $142.8K-$199.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/1

Pure Barre

Fitness classes and apparel

Startup cost: $152K-$275K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 307/14

Retro Fitness

Health club

Startup cost: $781.4K-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 140/0

Rock Climbing Franchising

Indoor rock-climbing gym

Startup cost: $867.1K-$1.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2

Snap Fitness

24-hour fitness center

Startup cost: $109.5K-$285.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,316/125

Tiger-Rock Martial Arts

Martial arts and fitness programs

Startup cost: $87.4K-$184.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/0

Title Boxing Club

Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes, personal training, apparel

Startup cost: $156.4K-$378K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/2

Total Woman Gym + Spa

Fitness and spa services for women

Startup cost: $860.5K-$1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/14

Trumi

Fitness and nutrition coaching

Startup cost: $6.4K-$20.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0

UFC Gym

Fitness, boxing, kickboxing and MMA classes

Startup cost: $390.3K-$891K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/18

Welcyon, Fitness After 50

Fitness center for ages 50-plus

Startup cost: $259.1K-$363K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2

Xist Fitness

Fitness center

Startup cost: $689.1K-$1.9M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

Xtend Barre

Fitness studio

Startup cost: $162.8K-$516.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/2

4. Men’s Grooming

While hair care, nail care and spa services have traditionally catered to women, more grooming businesses are refocusing their attention on the other half of the population. A number of franchises determined to make personal pampering into a more masculine pursuit have launched in recent years.

The Boardroom Salon for Men

Men’s grooming services and products

Startup cost: $279.7K-$429.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/11

Grooming Lounge Franchise

Upscale men’s barbershop/spa

Startup cost: $389.96K-$706.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

Hammer & Nails

Men’s nail salon

Startup cost: $92.7K-$187.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Roosters Men’s Grooming Centers

Men’s grooming services and products

Startup cost: $181.3K-$255.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0

Sport Clips

Men’s sports-theme hair salon

Startup cost: $168.3K-$326.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,373/33

V’s Barbershop Franchise

Upscale men’s barbershop

Startup cost: $194.5K-$352.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/2

5. Outdoor Pest Control

The pest-control industry had all but disappeared from the franchise scene, but now we’re seeing a renaissance. The newer companies are geared toward staving off outdoor menaces like mosquitos and ticks, instead of household enemies like termites and ants.

Green Home Solutions

Environmentally friendly mold cleaning, pest control and odor elimination

Startup cost: $24.8K-$71.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/1

Mosquito Joe

Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: $62.9K-$125.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/1

Mosquito Shield

Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: $73.1K-$106.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/2

Mosquito Squad

Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: $15.9K-$69.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/0

Superior Mosquito Defense

Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: $16.3K-$27.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/1

6. Pets

With spending on pets continuing to trend upward, it’s no surprise that Fido and Fluffy are among the franchise world’s favorite customers. Pet-care businesses offer everything from in-home options to luxury hotels.

Aussie Pet Mobile

Mobile pet grooming

Startup cost: $135K-$175K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 207/0

Barkefellers, The Place for Dogs

Upscale pet hotel

Startup cost: $938K-$4.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3

Camp Bow Wow

Dog daycare, boarding, training, grooming; in-home pet care

Startup cost: $356.6K-$1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/4

Camp Run-A-Mutt

Dog daycare and boarding

Startup cost: $173.4K-$422.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/1

Central Bark Doggy Day Care

Dog daycare

Startup cost: $255.1K-$389K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/1

D.O.G.

Dog daycare, boarding, grooming and training

Startup cost: $429K-$548.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

The Dog Stop

Dog daycare, boarding, walking, grooming, training, products

Startup cost: $127.8K-$285.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/3

Dogtopia

Dog daycare, boarding, training, spa services

Startup cost: $318.4K-$496.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/5

The Dog Wizard

Dog training

Startup cost: $32K-$39.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/0

Fetch! Pet Care

Pet-sitting, dog-walking

Startup cost: $30.9K-$44.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/5

In Home Pet Services

Pet-sitting, dog-walking

Startup cost: $9.2K-$35.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1

K-9 Resorts

Luxury dog daycare and boarding

Startup cost: $839.6K-$1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1

NPM Franchising

Pet food and supplies, grooming and self-wash services

Startup cost: $209K-$474K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0

Pet Assist

Dog-walking, pet-sitting, pet transportation and waste removal

Startup cost: $19.1K-$41.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Petland

Pets, pet supplies, pet-related items

Startup cost: $273.5K-$1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/8

Pets Are Inn

Pet care in private homes

Startup cost: $59.95K-$85.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0

Pet Sit Pros

Pet-sitting, dog-walking

Startup cost: $19.7K-$66.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3

Pet Supplies Plus

Retail pet supplies and services

Startup cost: $549.4K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/174

Preppy Pet

Pet daycare, boarding, grooming

Startup cost: $129.6K-$259K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1

Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Dog training

Startup cost: $45K-$123.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/1

Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care

Pet-sitting, dog-walking

Startup cost: $12.2K-$21.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/5

Splash and Dash for Dogs

Pet products and grooming

Startup cost: $55K-$135.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0

Sydnee’s Pet Grooming

Pet grooming

Startup cost: $115.6K-$241.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3

Wag N’ Wash Natural Food & Bakery

Pet food and supplies, grooming services

Startup cost: $383.5K-$522.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/5

Wild Birds Unlimited

Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items

Startup cost: $123.3K-$192.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0

Zoom Room

Dog training, canine event center, pet products

Startup cost: $132.8K-$308.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/4

7. Property Management

Although it’s a relatively new franchise sector, property management is proving itself with impressive growth among its most established companies, as well as an ever-expanding crop of competitors.

All County Property Management Franchise

Property management

Startup cost: $49.7K-$88.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/1

Book by Owner Resort Property Management

Resort property management

Startup cost: $47.8K-$82.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1

Keyrenter Property Management Franchise

Residential property management

Startup cost: $36K-$79K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/4

Property Management Inc.

Commercial and residential property management

Startup cost: $20.3K-$61K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/2

Real Property Management

Property management

Startup cost: $56.6K-$99.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 272/0

Renters Warehouse USA

Property management

Startup cost: $43.5K-$106.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1

Wallace Property Management Group

Property management

Startup cost: $51.4K-$71.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

8. Resale/Consignment

Bargain shoppers abound, if the growth of resale and consignment-store franchises is any indication. Clothing resale is particularly popular, but you’ll also find franchises selling new and used books, musical instruments, furniture, sporting goods -- even smartphones.

Children’s Orchard

New and used children’s clothing, equipment, accessories

Startup cost: $163K-$258K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/1

Clothes Mentor

Women’s clothing and accessories resale store

Startup cost: $161.5K-$259K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/1

Device Pitstop

Electronics resales and repairs

Startup cost: $178K-$243K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1

Experimac

Electronics resales and repairs

Startup cost: $136.8K-$275.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

Fabulous Frocks

Bridal consignment store

Startup cost: $49.7K-$144.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2

iSold It

Online consignment and overstock sales

Startup cost: $46K-$223.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0

Just Between Friends Franchise Systems

Children’s and maternity consignment events

Startup cost: $26.97K-$39.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/2

Kid to Kid

New and used children’s and maternity clothing and products

Startup cost: $248.98K-$373.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/1

Music Go Round

New/used musical instruments and sound equipment

Startup cost: $259.4K-$332.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0

New Uses

Home-furnishing and accessories resale store

Startup cost: $187.5K-$286.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1

NTY Clothing Exchange

Teen-clothing and accessories resale store

Startup cost: $163K-$258K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Once Upon A Child

New and used children’s clothing, equipment, furniture, toys

Startup cost: $244.8K-$376.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0

Plato’s Closet

Teen- and young-adult-clothing resale store

Startup cost: $230.95K-$398.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 439/0

Play It Again Sports

New and used sporting goods/equipment

Startup cost: $242.2K-$392.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 296/0

Style Encore

Women’s clothing and accessories resale store

Startup cost: $254.3K-$389.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0

Uptown Cheapskate

Young-adult-clothing resale store

Startup cost: $262K-$384.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/2

Walls of Books

Used bookstore

Startup cost: $85.4K-$192.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/6

9. Salon Suites

By giving salon professionals the opportunity to be in business for themselves, salon-suite rentals have emerged as a growing trend in the personal-care sector. While a few franchises dominate the field, there are plenty of competitors ready to step in.

A Suite Salon

Salon suites

Startup cost: $364.4K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/6

Image Studios 360

Salon suites

Startup cost: $276.7K-$877K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/5

iStudio Salons

Salon suites

Startup cost: $531.3K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/9

My Salon Suite

Salon suites

Startup cost: $503.5K-$869.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/4

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising

Salon suites

Startup cost: $282.6K-$937.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 114/6

Salons by JC

Salon suites

Startup cost: $464.6K-$903.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/9

Sola Salon Studios

Salon suites

Startup cost: $413.8K-$1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 231/12

10. Smoothies

Going green may be the key to the smoothie bar’s resurging popularity. Franchisors are finding success in featuring spinach, kale and other vitamin-rich veggies over the sugary fruit-based smoothies that once dominated menus.

Bowl of Heaven

Acai bowls, smoothies, juice

Startup cost: $161.5K-$438.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/3

Fresh Healthy Cafe

Smoothies, juices, wraps, sandwiches, salads

Startup cost: $171K-$343.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0

Juice It Up!

Raw juices, smoothies, fruit bowls, healthful snacks

Startup cost: $152.1K-$377.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies

Hawaiian coffee and smoothies

Startup cost: $75.4K-$469K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/0

MixStirs

Smoothies, protein shakes, wraps, salads

Startup cost: $59.1K-$197.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0

Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe

Smoothies, meal-replacement shakes, protein bars

Startup cost: $98K-$341.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0

Red Mango - Yogurt Cafe & Juice Bar

Frozen yogurt, smoothies, juices, wraps

Startup cost: $193.2K-$501.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 228/1

Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

Smoothies, juices, healthful snacks

Startup cost: $228.5K-$339.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/0

Smoothie Factory

Smoothies, juices, nutritional supplements

Startup cost: $143.6K-$413.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0

Smoothie King

Smoothies, health products

Startup cost: $181.1K-$422.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 702/22

Surf City Squeeze

Smoothies, fruit drinks, nutritional supplements

Startup cost: $77.6K-$286.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/1

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Smoothies, wraps, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads

Startup cost: $195.6K-$427.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 434/1