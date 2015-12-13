Entrepreneur's Franchise Forecast
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
This story appears in the December 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
What does the future hold for the franchise world? Every December we like to make predictions for which categories will lead the way in the year ahead. Our 10 picks for 2016 range from practical services like outdoor pest control and property management to personal indulgences like baked goods. Some, like fitness and children’s enrichment, are well-established but still-growing industries, while others, like salon suites, are newer ideas just coming into their own. Whatever their differences, they all have one thing in common: potential.
You’ll find all 10 trending categories on these pages, along with a list of franchise opportunities available in each category -- and some insight into how they made it onto our radar for the coming year.
This list is not a ranking and is not intended as an endorsement of any particular company. No matter what sector of franchising you pursue, always do your research before investing. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to knowledgeable franchisees about their experiences.
1. Baked Goods
Low-carb, schmo-carb! Diet trends haven’t put a dent in the growth of franchises offering sweet, wheat-filled treats, like doughnuts, cupcakes, pretzels and cinnamon rolls. The appeal appears to be universal, with many of these companies expanding even faster internationally than in the U.S.
Auntie Anne’s Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzels
Soft pretzels
Startup cost: $196.5K-$370.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,602/15
Ben’s Soft Pretzels
Soft pretzels, dipping sauces, beverages
Startup cost: $124K-$308K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/6
Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe
Bagels, baked goods, deli items, sandwiches, catering
Startup cost: $313K-$416K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3
Big Apple Bagels/My Favorite Muffin
Bagels, sandwiches, muffins, coffee, smoothies
Startup cost: $273.3K-$397.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0
Breadsmith
Hearth-baked breads
Startup cost: $354.3K-$399.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/2
Cinnabon
Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee
Startup cost: $180.1K-$387.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,245/1
Cinnaholic
Cinnamon rolls, coffee
Startup cost: $170K-$273.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/0
Corner Bakery Cafe
Breads, salads, sandwiches, soups, baked goods
Startup cost: $843K-$2.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/114
Crumb & Get It Cookie Company
Made-to-order cookies
Startup cost: $128.7K-$178.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
Dunkin’ Donuts
Coffee, doughnuts, baked good
Startup cost: $217.3K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11,460/0
Gigi’s Cupcakes
Cupcakes
Startup cost: $235.5K-$396K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/2
Great American Cookies
Cookies
Startup cost: $183.2K-$316.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 357/0
Great Harvest Franchising
Bread bakery
Startup cost: $117.8K-$622.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 198/0
House of Bread
Specialty breads, muffins, scones
Startup cost: $157K-$347K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/1
Krispy Kreme Doughnut
Doughnuts, coffee
Startup cost: $275K-$1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 917/113
Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip
Bakery cafe
Startup cost: $148.3K-$497.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/5
Philly Pretzel Factory
Pretzels
Startup cost: $119.9K-$343.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 153/9
Pretzelmaker
Pretzels
Startup cost: $154.5K-$237.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 294/0
Rise Biscuits and Donuts
Biscuits, donuts, pastries, cakes, sandwiches, coffee
Startup cost: $281.1K-$412.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Sweet Arleen’s International
Cupcakes, cakes, bread pudding
Startup cost: $270.6K-$439K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1
Sweet Times Cupcakes
Cupcakes
Startup cost: $147.8K-$207.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
2Good2B
Gluten-, corn- and soy-free bakery and cafe
Startup cost: $278K-$968.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
We’re Rolling Pretzel Company
Soft pretzels, lemonade, frozen drinks
Startup cost: $117K-$260K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/14
Wetzel’s Pretzels
Soft pretzels, lemonade, hot dogs
Startup cost: $156.6K-$370.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 290/8
2. Children’s Enrichment
Parents will do whatever it takes to help their kids get ahead, but many schools have had to cut back on extracurricular classes and activities. Franchises have risen up to meet the demand instead, offering enrichment programs in art, music, science and sports.
Abrakadoodle
Art-education programs
Startup cost: $25.4K-$56.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 183/2
Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
Startup cost: $39.7K-$55.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/0
Baby Power/Forever Kids
Play and enrichment programs
Startup cost: $88.2K-$110.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/0
Bach to Rock
Music schools
Startup cost: $370K-$522.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/6
Brick by Brick
Lego-building classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $34.2K-$179.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2
Bricks Bots & Beakers
Science, technology, engineering and math camps, classes, parties
Startup cost: $17.6K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2
Bricks 4 Kidz
Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 672/2
British Swim School USA
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and up
Startup cost: $74.7K-$223.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/2
Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!
Cooking classes and parties for children and adults
Startup cost: $16.4K-$59.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1
CompuChild
Science, technology, engineering, art and math classes
Startup cost: $18.3K-$33K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/1
D-BAT Academies
Indoor baseball and softball training, batting cages, merchandise
Startup cost: $310.2K-$606.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/0
Drama Kids International
After-school drama classes and summer camps
Startup cost: $28.5K-$46.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 195/0
Engineering for Kids
Math, science, technology and engineering activities
Startup cost: $26.9K-$93.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/2
FasTracKids International Ltd.
Enrichment education
Startup cost: $48.1K-$203.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 265/0
Franchise Little Engineers
Engineering and technology after-school programs, summer camps and events
Startup cost: $23.6K-$51.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels
Mobile children’s fitness programs
Startup cost: $85K-$114K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/0
Goldfish Swim School Franchising
Infant and child swimming lessons
Startup cost: $1.4M-$1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/1
Great Play Children’s Gyms
Children’s gym
Startup cost: $189K-$426.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/1
Gym On Wheels
Mobile children’s gymnastics and fitness classes
Startup cost: $27.3K-$51.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/3
Gymboree Play & Music
Parent/child play and learning programs
Startup cost: $106.7K-$273.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 701/6
HappyFeet Legends International
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
Startup cost: $21.3K-$25.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 171/4
High Touch-High Tech
Science activities for schools/parties
Startup cost: $59.9K-$63.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 163/28
Hobby Quest
Enrichment programs, camps, workshops, parties
Startup cost: $39.2K-$54.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/1
Ho Math Chess Tutoring Center
After-school math, chess and puzzle learning programs
Startup cost: $3.5-$31.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1
i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics
Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 123/16
IslandTime Treasures
Art-based science, engineering and math classes
Startup cost: $13K-$25.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2
JumpBunch
Mobile children’s sports and fitness programs
Startup cost: $40.3K-$73.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/0
Kidokinetics
Mobile children’s fitness programs
Startup cost: $42.9K-$57K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/10
KidzArt
Art-education programs, products and services
Startup cost: $36.1K-$43.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/0
Kidz On The Go
Mobile children’s fitness programs
Startup cost: $100K-$125K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2
Kinderdance International
Movement/educational programs
Startup cost: $14.9K-$46.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/2
Leap4Fun
Mobile dance and gymnastics programs
Startup cost: $26.7K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
LearningRx
Learning enhancement, cognitive training, reading training
Startup cost: $102.3K-$200.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/1
The Little Gym
Development/fitness programs
Startup cost: $145.8K-$366K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 302/0
Little Medical School
Medical-theme after-school and summer-camp programs
Startup cost: $27.4K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/2
Mad Science Group
Science education and entertainment programs
Startup cost: $70.3K-$89.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 157/0
Mighty Kicks
Mobile soccer programs for ages 2 to 7
Startup cost: $9.2K-$15.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1
Moolah U Franchising
Financial literacy programs for children
Startup cost: $33.9K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
My Gym Children’s Fitness Center
Early-learning/fitness programs
Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 352/0
Nutty Scientists
Science education and entertainment programs
Startup cost: $40.3K-$54.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 246/3
NZone Sports of America
Sports leagues and camps for ages 3 to 18
Startup cost: $41.1K-$56.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0
One Sports Nation
Youth sports leagues
Startup cost: $28.9K-$45.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/1
Parisi Speed School
Youth performance training
Startup cost: $79K-$171.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0
Parker-Anderson Enrichment
Enrichment programs
Startup cost: $32.5K-$64.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
Professor Egghead
Science and engineering programs for ages 4 to 10
Startup cost: $21.3K-$34.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2
RedLine Athletics
Youth athletic training
Startup cost: $133.8K-$224K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/0
Romp n’ Roll
Recreational and enrichment classes, camps, parties
Startup cost: $199K-$286.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/3
SafeSplash Swim School
Child and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps
Startup cost: $45K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/22
School of Rock
Music education
Startup cost: $137.4K-$328.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/14
Skyhawks Sports
Sports camps and programs
Startup cost: $23.3K-$67.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/36
Soccer Shots Franchising
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
Startup cost: $31.7K-$38.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/10
STEM For Kids
Engineering, computer programming and robotics programs for ages 4 to 14
Startup cost: $63.8K-$81.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/4
SuperTots Sports Academy
Sports and physical development programs for ages 5 and younger
Startup cost: $18K-$55.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0
Taste Buds Kitchen
Cooking events for children and adults
Startup cost: $183.8K-$286.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1
TGA Premier Junior Golf
Youth golf programs
Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/2
TGA Premier Youth Tennis
Youth tennis programs
Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/1
Tippi Toes
Children’s dance classes
Startup cost: $52K-$62.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1
Wee Little Arts
Preschool art-education programs
Startup cost: $31.4K-$46.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/3
The Whole Child Learning Company
Enrichment and tutoring programs
Startup cost: $32.6K-$38.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/4
Young Rembrandts Franchise
Art classes for ages 3 to 12
Startup cost: $40.2K-$48.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0
Zaniac
Science, technology, engineering and math after-school programs and camps
Startup cost: $157.5K-$303K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2
3. Fitness
The world of fitness franchising shows its muscle every year. While big gyms offering a variety of classes and equipment continue to grow, many newer franchises are choosing to specialize in a single service that patrons can get passionate about, like boxing, barre, yoga or cycling.
Anytime Fitness
Fitness center
Startup cost: $62.9K-$417.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,833/36
Baby Boot Camp/Karna Fitness
Prenatal and postnatal fitness; women’s private and small-group training
Startup cost: $4.8K-$10.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/1
Brickhouse Cardio Club
Fitness studio
Startup cost: $22.5K-$39.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/1
CKO Kickboxing
Kickboxing fitness classes
Startup cost: $108.3K-$363.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/2
Club Metro USA Franchising
Fitness and wellness services
Startup cost: $827K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0
Club Pilates
Pilates classes
Startup cost: $28.8K-$206.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 40/5
Crunch Franchising
Fitness center
Startup cost: $304.5K-$1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/9
Cyclebar
Indoor cycling classes
Startup cost: $255.7K-$599.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3
The Exercise Coach
Personal training, nutritional guidance
Startup cost: $106.7K-$246K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/2
Fit4Mom
Prenatal and postnatal fitness programs
Startup cost: $2.4K-$18.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 244/1
Get In Shape For Women
Small-group personal training for women
Startup cost: $55.9K-$188.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/4
Gold’s Gym
Health and fitness center
Startup cost: $1M-$3.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/150
GymGuyz
Mobile personal training
Startup cost: $68.2K-$166.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/4
High Altitude Personal Training
Personal training
Startup cost: $261.3K-$365.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
iLoveKickboxing.com
Kickboxing fitness classes
Startup cost: $120.1K-$309.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/6
Impact Strong Kickboxing/Fitness
Kickboxing and fitness gym
Startup cost: $49.9K-$87.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
Iron Tribe Fitness
Group personal-training gym
Startup cost: $305K-$438.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/5
Jazzercise
Group fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories
Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,697/2
Koko FitClub
Fitness studio
Startup cost: $203.4K-$396.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/3
Legacy Fit
24-hour fitness center
Startup cost: $207.7K-$381.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Live 2 B Healthy Senior Fitness
Exercise programs for seniors
Startup cost: $37.7K-$48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0
Miami Yoga
Yoga studio
Startup cost: $99.1K-$199K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
My House Fitness Franchise
Personal and group training, boot camps, nutrition
Startup cost: $96.8K-$179.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1
9Round
Kickboxing fitness programs
Startup cost: $57.5K-$93K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/3
Orangetheory Fitness
Group personal training
Startup cost: $327.6K-$634.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 220/9
Planet Fitness
Fitness club
Startup cost: $728.3K-$3.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 956/58
Pro Martial Arts Franchise
Martial-arts instruction, fitness
Startup cost: $142.8K-$199.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/1
Pure Barre
Fitness classes and apparel
Startup cost: $152K-$275K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 307/14
Retro Fitness
Health club
Startup cost: $781.4K-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 140/0
Rock Climbing Franchising
Indoor rock-climbing gym
Startup cost: $867.1K-$1.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2
Snap Fitness
24-hour fitness center
Startup cost: $109.5K-$285.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,316/125
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
Martial arts and fitness programs
Startup cost: $87.4K-$184.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 161/0
Title Boxing Club
Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes, personal training, apparel
Startup cost: $156.4K-$378K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/2
Total Woman Gym + Spa
Fitness and spa services for women
Startup cost: $860.5K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/14
Trumi
Fitness and nutrition coaching
Startup cost: $6.4K-$20.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0
UFC Gym
Fitness, boxing, kickboxing and MMA classes
Startup cost: $390.3K-$891K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/18
Welcyon, Fitness After 50
Fitness center for ages 50-plus
Startup cost: $259.1K-$363K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/2
Xist Fitness
Fitness center
Startup cost: $689.1K-$1.9M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
Xtend Barre
Fitness studio
Startup cost: $162.8K-$516.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/2
4. Men’s Grooming
While hair care, nail care and spa services have traditionally catered to women, more grooming businesses are refocusing their attention on the other half of the population. A number of franchises determined to make personal pampering into a more masculine pursuit have launched in recent years.
The Boardroom Salon for Men
Men’s grooming services and products
Startup cost: $279.7K-$429.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/11
Grooming Lounge Franchise
Upscale men’s barbershop/spa
Startup cost: $389.96K-$706.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
Hammer & Nails
Men’s nail salon
Startup cost: $92.7K-$187.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Roosters Men’s Grooming Centers
Men’s grooming services and products
Startup cost: $181.3K-$255.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0
Sport Clips
Men’s sports-theme hair salon
Startup cost: $168.3K-$326.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,373/33
V’s Barbershop Franchise
Upscale men’s barbershop
Startup cost: $194.5K-$352.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/2
5. Outdoor Pest Control
The pest-control industry had all but disappeared from the franchise scene, but now we’re seeing a renaissance. The newer companies are geared toward staving off outdoor menaces like mosquitos and ticks, instead of household enemies like termites and ants.
Green Home Solutions
Environmentally friendly mold cleaning, pest control and odor elimination
Startup cost: $24.8K-$71.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/1
Mosquito Joe
Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $62.9K-$125.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/1
Mosquito Shield
Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $73.1K-$106.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/2
Mosquito Squad
Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $15.9K-$69.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 176/0
Superior Mosquito Defense
Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $16.3K-$27.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/1
6. Pets
With spending on pets continuing to trend upward, it’s no surprise that Fido and Fluffy are among the franchise world’s favorite customers. Pet-care businesses offer everything from in-home options to luxury hotels.
Aussie Pet Mobile
Mobile pet grooming
Startup cost: $135K-$175K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 207/0
Barkefellers, The Place for Dogs
Upscale pet hotel
Startup cost: $938K-$4.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3
Camp Bow Wow
Dog daycare, boarding, training, grooming; in-home pet care
Startup cost: $356.6K-$1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/4
Camp Run-A-Mutt
Dog daycare and boarding
Startup cost: $173.4K-$422.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/1
Central Bark Doggy Day Care
Dog daycare
Startup cost: $255.1K-$389K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/1
D.O.G.
Dog daycare, boarding, grooming and training
Startup cost: $429K-$548.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
The Dog Stop
Dog daycare, boarding, walking, grooming, training, products
Startup cost: $127.8K-$285.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/3
Dogtopia
Dog daycare, boarding, training, spa services
Startup cost: $318.4K-$496.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/5
The Dog Wizard
Dog training
Startup cost: $32K-$39.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/0
Fetch! Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $30.9K-$44.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/5
In Home Pet Services
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $9.2K-$35.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1
K-9 Resorts
Luxury dog daycare and boarding
Startup cost: $839.6K-$1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/1
NPM Franchising
Pet food and supplies, grooming and self-wash services
Startup cost: $209K-$474K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0
Pet Assist
Dog-walking, pet-sitting, pet transportation and waste removal
Startup cost: $19.1K-$41.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Petland
Pets, pet supplies, pet-related items
Startup cost: $273.5K-$1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/8
Pets Are Inn
Pet care in private homes
Startup cost: $59.95K-$85.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0
Pet Sit Pros
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $19.7K-$66.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3
Pet Supplies Plus
Retail pet supplies and services
Startup cost: $549.4K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/174
Preppy Pet
Pet daycare, boarding, grooming
Startup cost: $129.6K-$259K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1
Sit Means Sit Dog Training
Dog training
Startup cost: $45K-$123.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/1
Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Startup cost: $12.2K-$21.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/5
Splash and Dash for Dogs
Pet products and grooming
Startup cost: $55K-$135.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0
Sydnee’s Pet Grooming
Pet grooming
Startup cost: $115.6K-$241.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/3
Wag N’ Wash Natural Food & Bakery
Pet food and supplies, grooming services
Startup cost: $383.5K-$522.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/5
Wild Birds Unlimited
Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
Startup cost: $123.3K-$192.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 288/0
Zoom Room
Dog training, canine event center, pet products
Startup cost: $132.8K-$308.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/4
7. Property Management
Although it’s a relatively new franchise sector, property management is proving itself with impressive growth among its most established companies, as well as an ever-expanding crop of competitors.
All County Property Management Franchise
Property management
Startup cost: $49.7K-$88.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/1
Book by Owner Resort Property Management
Resort property management
Startup cost: $47.8K-$82.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1
Keyrenter Property Management Franchise
Residential property management
Startup cost: $36K-$79K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/4
Property Management Inc.
Commercial and residential property management
Startup cost: $20.3K-$61K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/2
Real Property Management
Property management
Startup cost: $56.6K-$99.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 272/0
Renters Warehouse USA
Property management
Startup cost: $43.5K-$106.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1
Wallace Property Management Group
Property management
Startup cost: $51.4K-$71.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
8. Resale/Consignment
Bargain shoppers abound, if the growth of resale and consignment-store franchises is any indication. Clothing resale is particularly popular, but you’ll also find franchises selling new and used books, musical instruments, furniture, sporting goods -- even smartphones.
Children’s Orchard
New and used children’s clothing, equipment, accessories
Startup cost: $163K-$258K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/1
Clothes Mentor
Women’s clothing and accessories resale store
Startup cost: $161.5K-$259K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 129/1
Device Pitstop
Electronics resales and repairs
Startup cost: $178K-$243K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1
Experimac
Electronics resales and repairs
Startup cost: $136.8K-$275.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
Fabulous Frocks
Bridal consignment store
Startup cost: $49.7K-$144.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2
iSold It
Online consignment and overstock sales
Startup cost: $46K-$223.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0
Just Between Friends Franchise Systems
Children’s and maternity consignment events
Startup cost: $26.97K-$39.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/2
Kid to Kid
New and used children’s and maternity clothing and products
Startup cost: $248.98K-$373.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/1
Music Go Round
New/used musical instruments and sound equipment
Startup cost: $259.4K-$332.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0
New Uses
Home-furnishing and accessories resale store
Startup cost: $187.5K-$286.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1
NTY Clothing Exchange
Teen-clothing and accessories resale store
Startup cost: $163K-$258K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Once Upon A Child
New and used children’s clothing, equipment, furniture, toys
Startup cost: $244.8K-$376.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0
Plato’s Closet
Teen- and young-adult-clothing resale store
Startup cost: $230.95K-$398.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 439/0
Play It Again Sports
New and used sporting goods/equipment
Startup cost: $242.2K-$392.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 296/0
Style Encore
Women’s clothing and accessories resale store
Startup cost: $254.3K-$389.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0
Uptown Cheapskate
Young-adult-clothing resale store
Startup cost: $262K-$384.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/2
Walls of Books
Used bookstore
Startup cost: $85.4K-$192.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/6
9. Salon Suites
By giving salon professionals the opportunity to be in business for themselves, salon-suite rentals have emerged as a growing trend in the personal-care sector. While a few franchises dominate the field, there are plenty of competitors ready to step in.
A Suite Salon
Salon suites
Startup cost: $364.4K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/6
Image Studios 360
Salon suites
Startup cost: $276.7K-$877K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/5
iStudio Salons
Salon suites
Startup cost: $531.3K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/9
My Salon Suite
Salon suites
Startup cost: $503.5K-$869.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/4
Phenix Salon Suites Franchising
Salon suites
Startup cost: $282.6K-$937.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 114/6
Salons by JC
Salon suites
Startup cost: $464.6K-$903.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/9
Sola Salon Studios
Salon suites
Startup cost: $413.8K-$1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 231/12
10. Smoothies
Going green may be the key to the smoothie bar’s resurging popularity. Franchisors are finding success in featuring spinach, kale and other vitamin-rich veggies over the sugary fruit-based smoothies that once dominated menus.
Bowl of Heaven
Acai bowls, smoothies, juice
Startup cost: $161.5K-$438.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/3
Fresh Healthy Cafe
Smoothies, juices, wraps, sandwiches, salads
Startup cost: $171K-$343.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0
Juice It Up!
Raw juices, smoothies, fruit bowls, healthful snacks
Startup cost: $152.1K-$377.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0
Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies
Hawaiian coffee and smoothies
Startup cost: $75.4K-$469K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/0
MixStirs
Smoothies, protein shakes, wraps, salads
Startup cost: $59.1K-$197.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/0
Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe
Smoothies, meal-replacement shakes, protein bars
Startup cost: $98K-$341.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 101/0
Red Mango - Yogurt Cafe & Juice Bar
Frozen yogurt, smoothies, juices, wraps
Startup cost: $193.2K-$501.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 228/1
Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies
Smoothies, juices, healthful snacks
Startup cost: $228.5K-$339.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/0
Smoothie Factory
Smoothies, juices, nutritional supplements
Startup cost: $143.6K-$413.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0
Smoothie King
Smoothies, health products
Startup cost: $181.1K-$422.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 702/22
Surf City Squeeze
Smoothies, fruit drinks, nutritional supplements
Startup cost: $77.6K-$286.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/1
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Smoothies, wraps, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads
Startup cost: $195.6K-$427.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 434/1