Strike Up The Bandwidth

A deal that saves money and increases speed—who can resist?

January 1, 2000 1 min read

I used to be a bandwidth skeptic-looking with raised eyebrows at the claims made by high-speed Net access fans. But that was then. Now I'm a born-again bandwidth freak, thanks to a deal from my local phone company.

What do I get for my $49 a month? Net connections that operate at speeds up to 1.5 Mbps. Plus, with DSL, I can talk on the same phone line while browsing the Net, and an ISP is thrown into the deal. Do the math.

Previously, I paid about $50 for two phone lines (voice and data) and another $20 for an ISP. With DSL, for $20 less, I get all that and I get speed: Downloading a file like Poco takes maybe a minute. A 20MB monster-the new Netscape Communicator or Internet Explorer, say-takes maybe 15 minutes to download. Not all local phone companies offer such deals-but cross your fingers and put in a call to find out about availability in your neighborhood.