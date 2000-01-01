Strike Up The Bandwidth

A deal that saves money and increases speed&#151;who can resist?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

I used to be a bandwidth skeptic-looking with raised eyebrows at the claims made by high-speed Net access fans. But that was then. Now I'm a born-again bandwidth freak, thanks to a deal from my local phone company.

What do I get for my $49 a month? Net connections that operate at speeds up to 1.5 Mbps. Plus, with DSL, I can talk on the same phone line while browsing the Net, and an ISP is thrown into the deal. Do the math.

Previously, I paid about $50 for two phone lines (voice and data) and another $20 for an ISP. With DSL, for $20 less, I get all that and I get speed: Downloading a file like Poco takes maybe a minute. A 20MB monster-the new Netscape Communicator or Internet Explorer, say-takes maybe 15 minutes to download. Not all local phone companies offer such deals-but cross your fingers and put in a call to find out about availability in your neighborhood.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.