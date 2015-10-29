Crowdfunding

Great Achievements: A Million-Dollar Crowdfunding Surprise

Image credit: Mizen
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
Looking for inspiration? Here's a look back at some of last week’s most impressive achievements from a slate of game-changing entrepreneurs. 

An exciting crowdfunding campaign
Misen, a Brooklyn-based kitchenware company that aims to make chef quality kitchen tools affordable for the home cook, recently raised $1,083,344 in it’s 30-day crowdfunding campaign on the platform for its $65 high carbon steel Chef’s Knife. The knife offers with free sharpening for a lifetime and begins shipping in March 2016.
Read more: This Luxe Kitchen Knife Just Raised $1 Million on Kickstarter

A new funding platform designed with charity in mind
Crowdfunding platform Indiegogo rolled out a new initiative called Generosity by Indiegogo. Geared at charitable organizations and non-profits, this program lets users launch their campaigns without having to pay the customary 5 percent service fee. Kickstarter, currently the number one crowdfunding platform with campaigns that have raised more than $2 billion, doesn’t allow projects that raise money for charitable causes, but this initiative could do good while setting Indiegogo apart from the competition by widening its user base.
Read more: Indiegogo Makes a Push to Court Nonprofits

A significant funding round
BentoBox’s mission is to help restaurants build tailored websites to help them create a better user experience and parlay those unique visitors into actual diners. The company was a 2015 graduate of Techstars NYC and recently announced a $1.2 million seed round led by early stage venture fund Armory Square Ventures, with investments from Eater co-founder Ben Leventhal and Union Square Hospitality Group.
Read more: BentoBox, a Startup That Helps Restaurants Build Better Websites, Raises $1.2 Million

 

