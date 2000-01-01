Cool Tool: Once And For All

Update your control panel and get rid of all those empty titles&#151;free.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

It's maddening. You delete a program but it still shows up in Windows' "Add/Remove Programs" applet. Click the name and nothing doing. Windows says it's not there to remove--but it leaves the name in the box.

Sure, this is a niggling detail, but why put up with it at all? Instead, install Add/Remove Plus, a 1.2MB freebie available from http://www.aurelitec.com/software/arplus/download.htm. It's advertising-supported (a no ad version is yours for $12.50), but the ads are a small bother. A 15-minute session and, voila, your Control Panel Add/Remove list is accurate.

