Burger King Just Added a New Variety of Chicken Fries to the Menu

Burger King Just Added a New Variety of Chicken Fries to the Menu
Image credit: 360b | Shutterstock
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

There is now a new type of Chicken Fries on the menu at Burger King.

Today, the chain announced it is introducing Buffalo Chicken Fries for a limited time at participating restaurants.

The new breed of Chicken Fries are dusted in spices to mimic the flavor of classic buffalo chicken wings without utilizing the traditional sauce.

“It sets your fingers free from mess while allowing for better dipping and easier handling,” said Burger King North America CMO Eric Hirschhorn in a statement about the new menu item.

This is the third type of chicken fries that Burger King has added to the menu following the reintroduction of Chicken Fries as a limited time offering last August and a permanent menu item this March. The second variety was Fiery Chicken Fries, which launched as a limited time offering in August.

Chicken Fries have become a key item on Burger King’s menu since their return last year, a comeback driven by demand from dedicated fans on social media. Earlier this week, the chain’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International, attributed third quarter sales growth in part to the success of Fiery Chicken Fries.

Burger King originally launched Chicken Fries in 2005 and discontinued the breaded chicken snack for two years in 2012.

