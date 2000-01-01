A 50/50 Partnership
Here are a few ideas to shift the balance of chores in the home:
1 min read
This story appears in the January 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
- Independently make lists of all the regular chores, from cooking to cleaning to laundry to mowing the lawn.
- Merge the lists into one master list.
- Divide the tasks, negotiating where needed.
- Post the master list as a reminder of who does what.
- No one wants to wash windows or do the floors? Hire outside help.
- Pitch in. If your partner looks tired, help out.