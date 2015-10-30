Zuckerberg talks about growth opportunities in India due to the ever-increasing internet usage in the country

October 30, 2015 3 min read

Terming connectivity as a tool for removing poverty, Mark Zuckerberg made some thought-provoking statements during his discussion with students and guests at IIT Delhi. Social networking giant Facebook’s CEO emphasized on the importance and huge role that India will play in connecting the next billion people to the internet.

India is a very crucial market for Facebook according to Zuckerberg and he believes that to bring connectivity to the whole world, first India needs to be connected. He also praised the energy prevalent in the country.

"More than 130 million people use Facebook in India. I'm looking forward to hearing directly from one of our most active and engaged communities," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook.

Zuckerberg was happy to answer questions by students and professionals. He emphasized on Facebook’s role in educating the world. Moreover, net neutrality and the importance of internet connectivity for everyone was a popular topic and further inspired the youth to realize the power of internet for fulfilling their dreams.

“For every 10 people that get access to internet, one job is created and one person is lifted out of poverty. We want to get the next billion people online & that's why I am so excited to be in India,” he said.

He discussed how Internet.org will improve net neutrality and zero-rated products will help everyone, from a fisherman to a student, in enhancing lives. The next generation was also enthusiastic in knowing how to build a strong company and Zuckerberg gladly explained.

Furthermore, Zuckerberg mentioned about building computers that have basic senses better than humans. Facebook wants to make artificial intelligence popular in the next five to ten years. He also talked about online education and how a huge educational databank can be accessed via internet.

Many people in various parts of the world don’t have access to schools so online resources will be a blessing in disguise for them. In fact, he plans to build unique type of schools in Africa and hopes to invest regarding the same in India too.

Zuckerberg explained about establishing a successful startup and how an ideal company is built with care; long term thinking, planning and focus. It is not build in one moment or by one person alone. It is imperative to focus on your idea and things you want to change to build something as big as Facebook.

In the recent past, Facebook’s 'Free Basics' initiative has been facing strong disparagement from all quarters because it is believed that it might go against net neutrality.

Zuckerberg’s visit follows a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Zuckerberg at the company's headquarters. Modi had highlighted the power of social media for good governance and how it can be helpful in making campaigns like 'Make in India' successful.