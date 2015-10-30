Job matching technology from India to empower hiring network in Africa

October 30, 2015 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AMCAT, world’s largest job skills credentialing platform known for its state-of-the-art technology and expertise has partnered with Tanzania’s largest classifieds and business directory ‘ZoomTanzania.com’. This will make hiring in Africa more efficient and enable easy access to job opportunities for the youth.

This partnership will aid Ringier to run the job skills credentialing platform AMCAT in Sub-Saharan Africa. With its twelve platforms in the continent, Ringier is providing unrivalled reach through its different channels.

Aspiring Minds is a global job skills credentialing leader set up with a vision to create a merit driven talent ecosystem and enable efficient job skills matching by crafting credible and intelligent assessments. Its flagship product AMCAT helps over two million candidates find the ‘right’ jobs every year.

Ideally recruitment should not be based on just diplomas or grades because degrees are in plenty and lack quality assurance. Also, with today’s changing corporate requirements, just having a degree is not enough.

Many candidates apply for positions that they are not qualified for, making it difficult for HR departments to identify suitable candidates from a pile of applications. AMCAT accurately measures job skills and predicts performance in over 90 percent of available jobs.

The cloud-based, data-driven, standardized assessment test evaluates more than 200 skills- spanning language, cognitive and functional competencies, personality traits and situation handling.

Himanshu Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Aspiring Minds said, “We are very excited about the partnership with Ringier taking AMCAT to Africa. AMCAT has been very successful in building a merit driven ecosystem for job seekers & employers; thus, providing scientific job readiness feedback to students. Having established ourselves as the largest job credentials provider globally, we look forward to reaching the aspirational African youth through this partnership.”

Julian Artopé, Director, Ringier Africa said, “AMCAT offers a perfect solution for the recruitment problem in Africa. The platform fits perfectly well with ‘ZoomTanzania’s massive reach. Recruiters will finally get a great assessment tool, immediately showing them the best candidates for a position. Job seekers get a chance to differentiate themselves against other candidates and stand out of the crowd. This partnership establishes ‘ZoomTanzania’ as the number one recruiting tool in Tanzania.”

With this new platform, Ringier is taking bold strides towards a market-leading portfolio all over Africa. The company first started a year ago with the majority stake at Tanzania’s largest classifieds platform ‘ZoomTanzania.com’.