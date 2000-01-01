Hey, Remember Me!

Don't get forgotten in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Bring your customers in with a little postcard reminder.

Here's a testimonial you could fit on a postcard: An artist pooled resources with 10 of his friends to send out 10,000 postcards for a gallery opening last September. Despite Hurricane Floyd, 4,000 people showed up.

This is the kind of story Markus Allen, author of How to Market With Postcards (Markus Allen Organization), says he hears all the time from entrepreneurs using postcards to market their businesses.

Allen's book includes 32 marketing ideas, such as using postcards to announce a change in your prices or business address, and as a free-offer coupon to customers within a 5-mile radius. For example, if you're a computer consultant, you might send out postcards offering free preventive maintenance on PCs. "These kinds of things get customers under your hood, tease them in," says Allen. "It's a reminder, like the dentist saying it's been six months since your last check-up."

Allen also suggests keeping track of your customers' birthdays so you can send postcards offering them birthday discounts. He includes money-saving ideas as well, like how to get a supplier to contribute to a co-op advertising campaign.

You can read excerpts from Allen's book on his Web site, http://www.markusallen.com, and register to get "Tips of the Day" e-mailed to you free.