Hey, Remember Me!

Don't get forgotten in the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Bring your customers in with a little postcard reminder.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Here's a testimonial you could fit on a postcard: An artist pooled resources with 10 of his friends to send out 10,000 postcards for a gallery opening last September. Despite Hurricane Floyd, 4,000 people showed up.

This is the kind of story Markus Allen, author of How to Market With Postcards (Markus Allen Organization), says he hears all the time from entrepreneurs using postcards to market their businesses.

Allen's book includes 32 marketing ideas, such as using postcards to announce a change in your prices or business address, and as a free-offer coupon to customers within a 5-mile radius. For example, if you're a computer consultant, you might send out postcards offering free preventive maintenance on PCs. "These kinds of things get customers under your hood, tease them in," says Allen. "It's a reminder, like the dentist saying it's been six months since your last check-up."

Allen also suggests keeping track of your customers' birthdays so you can send postcards offering them birthday discounts. He includes money-saving ideas as well, like how to get a supplier to contribute to a co-op advertising campaign.

You can read excerpts from Allen's book on his Web site, http://www.markusallen.com, and register to get "Tips of the Day" e-mailed to you free.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.