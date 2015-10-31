8 inspiring quotes by Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal

October 31, 2015 2 min read

Confidently moving in the direction of his dream, Indian steel magnate, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is today living his dream by making his motherland proud of him. The Indian origin steel tycoon is the chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel manufacturing company.

Regarded as the gem of Indian steel industry, Mittal has been a member of the board of directors of Goldman Sachs since 2008. Born on 15 June 1950, Mittal has spent eight years at the top of the Sunday Times Rich List.

Entrepreneur India brings to its readers a few inspiring quotes by him to motivate entrepreneurs.

1. “In business life, first of all you need to have commitment, dedication and passion for what you are doing.”

2. “At the end of the day, you have to keep emotions away.”

3. “Everyone experiences tough times, it is a measure of your determination and dedication how you deal with them and how you can come through them.”

4. “Hard work certainly goes a long way. These days a lot of people work hard, so you have to make sure you work even harder and really dedicate yourself to what you are doing and setting out to achieve.”

5. “When I think about parallels between myself and an Olympian, I believe that success in the world of business is underpinned by very similar principles of perseverance and hard work.”

6. “Always think outside the box and embrace opportunities that appear, wherever they might be.”

7. “A strong player, which has the sufficient critical mass, can withhold pressure better and create a more stable environment that benefits shareholders as well as employees.”

8. “When people can see which direction the leaders are going in, it becomes easier to motivate them.”