VideoCAM Super VGA

Wouldn't it be nice if you could get a look at that client 10,000 miles away or demonstrate your product or services without ever leaving your home office? Now you can.
This story appears in the January 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com.

We're still waiting for the next level of communications: everybody videoconferencing through their computers. It's not pervasive yet, but the Kensington VideoCAM Super VGA brings the technology a little closer to home (or home office). For $130, the VideoCAM is a relatively simple place to start. It's a "tethered" camera, so you won't be able to pack it off to a client's site, but it will be right at home hanging out with your desktop.

Operation is fairly easy after plugging the camera into an available USB port and installing the software. You can capture still images or video for sending over the Net. Videoconferencing is also an option, if you know anybody with similar capabilities. At 800 x 600 ppi resolution, the image quality is pretty crisp compared to most earlier tethered cameras. The VideoCAM works with both PCs and Macs. Visit http://www.kensington.com for a closer look.

