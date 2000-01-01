HL-1240 Laser Printer

Office-quality printers, right in your home
This story appears in the January 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Laser printers have long been the holy grail of office print jobs: crisp, fast . . . and expensive. Brother has positioned the HL-1240 as the laser printer for the rest of us. For just $300, it costs about as much as a higher-end inkjet, also qualifying it as a "personal laser printer." The HL-1240 spits out up to 12 pages per minute with a resolution of 600 x 600 dpi. The paper holder can stock 250 sheets, so you won't be reloading every few minutes.

Even better, the HL-1240 has a small footprint of 14.2 by 14.6 by 9.3 inches. It should fit right where your inkjet used to be. The main advantage is speed. You won't be able to make T-shirt transfers or photo-quality prints, but the black-and-white output is fast and high in quality. The ink cartridges ought to last longer than an inkjet's as well. Get all the specifications at http://www.brother.com

