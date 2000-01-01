Sticky Business

Can't see your desk for all the yellow notes? Follow these steps to clean up your act.
Before you instinctively reach for another sticky note, ask yourself these questions:

  • Could you enter the information in your paper-based planner, electronic organizer or contact management program instead?
  • Will a note stuck to the side of your monitor remind you to take action . or get lost in the clutter?
  • Could you write information on a sheet of paper within an existing file instead of adding a sticky note to that file?
  • Before you write a note, ask yourself whether it's simpler just to complete the task you're reminding yourself to perform, thereby eliminating the need for the note.
  • Do you need to keep sticky notes within reach? If not, make a clean break-take the notes off your desk and resist the temptation to overuse them.

