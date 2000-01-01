Sticky Business
Can't see your desk for all the yellow notes? Follow these steps to clean up your act.
1 min read
Before you instinctively reach for another sticky note, ask yourself these questions:
- Could you enter the information in your paper-based planner, electronic organizer or contact management program instead?
- Will a note stuck to the side of your monitor remind you to take action . or get lost in the clutter?
- Could you write information on a sheet of paper within an existing file instead of adding a sticky note to that file?
- Before you write a note, ask yourself whether it's simpler just to complete the task you're reminding yourself to perform, thereby eliminating the need for the note.
- Do you need to keep sticky notes within reach? If not, make a clean break-take the notes off your desk and resist the temptation to overuse them.