UAE-India Economic Forum Aims To Strengthen Economic Ties Between Nations

Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

November 16 marks the start of a conference that could truly capitalize on the potential between the UAE and India. With the Consulate General of India, Dubai, as its Strategic Partner, the UAE-India Economic Forum (UIEF) will take place in Dubai at the Burj Al Arab from November 16-17. The event’s organizers hope that business leaders and policymakers across the MENA region will learn more about the business opportunities has to present, and bolster economic ties between them. Of course, this isn’t just about marketing India for its strong tourism industry and opportunities for investment, but also about what India can offer to the GCC and the rest of the Middle East and North Africa. The many speakers at the forum include Hon. Arun Jaitley, Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, H.E. Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Lulu Financial Group, and H.E. Sharief Al Awadhi, Director General, Fujairah Free Zone Authority. Registration is now open. 

