Startups seeking out & hiring the best resources from various MNCs & global consulting firms

Image credit: Shutterstock
Sr Sub-Editor, Entrepreneur India
3 min read
With investments rolling in and a hopeful expansion trajectory in the future, new business houses in India are on a roll. With unusual ideas and long term vision, these startups are now looking forward to hiring talented people who can take their business forward and help the organization to grow.

To hire human resources who are suitable for the job, the organization has to maintain the image of an ‘employee friendly company’ to attract the right people. For example, many new startups are trying to attract the young crowd to work for them. Therefore, they brand the organization with tags such as ‘young, lively workplace’ etc.

Enthusiastic people can change the dynamics of the business and put in their own ideas in taking it forward. Therefore, the major boost to the already flourishing startup scene in India can only come from the people in it apart from good investments.

Planning & strategizing are required for any business, but to put them into action, a startup has to be always ready to make space for people from the same industry who are willing to join them.

Recently, startups like Pepper-Tap have been on a hiring spree after the recent $36 million funding. They are aggressive in taking in the best people and prepared to go to any length. Devadas Krishnan was roped in as the head of operations from Vodafone Business Services, and Tahseen Quadri joined as the head of marketing after working for Airtel for 9 years.

However, it is not that easy because experienced people are not willing to join startups willingly.  They have to be coaxed, persuaded and it involves big money too. If they still do not agree, then networking skills come in to play and other people help in bringing them in!

Experienced people know the ‘when and how’ of the whole process and industry. Therefore, organizations mostly don’t give up when they have decided that they will need that particular person. It is almost like hunting in a jungle.

Normally these details are kept confidential until the person is on board and to do that sometimes, it may take months for the top leadership. However, another major factor that has been observed is that people who are just joining for money are not appreciated. This is because there is always a risk with such people that they may leave if they get an even higher pay package, thus, making it more difficult in the long run for the startups to grow.

It is not always about money and the inability of these startups to pay well. They have ample funding sources and that’s not the dilemma. The problem lies in hiring people whose only focus is a big pay package. A growing organization needs a lot of hard work. A top management person whose motivation is ‘only’ money might not put in that much effort and fail to inspire his team.

More often than not, people who fervently believe in the idea of that particular startup and have consulting experience are the sought-after ones, especially for marketing and client relations. Nevertheless, it is observed that normally it is the ‘idea’ and thrill factor of starting something from the scratch that pulls senior executives to a particular startup and not the money!

With new startups mushrooming rapidly in the country, we might get to see more top management transitions in the coming days.

