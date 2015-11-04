Have a Burning Business Question? Ask the Expert: Commerce and Leadership Pro Steve Fusco.

November 4, 2015 3 min read

With the holidays right around the corner, 'tis the season for online businesses to sell, sell, sell. But with the barriers to entry low and the market becoming extremely crowded in every sector of commerce, it can hard to keep your brand top of mind with consumers.

Fortunately Steve Fusco, general manager of North American distribution for PayPal, wants to provide founders a helping hand. In his position at the payment-processing company, Fusco is responsible for developing commerce-enabling relationships with millions of small business in North America and regularly connects with entrepreneurs all over the world to provide guidance in ensuring their online and mobile experience is a successful one.

Fusco has also helped lead various teams to success outside of ecommerce. Prior to PayPal, Fusco held a variety of business management roles within Citigroup’s Global Consumer Group. He was initially hired to turn around a networking of underperforming retail banking branches. By utilizing his leadership and team-building skills, the group went from being one of the worst-performing sectors to being number one in the country in just a year.

Prior to working in corporate America, Fusco was a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corp for four years. The experience stayed with him. Today he is actively involved in various veteran programs including the COMMIT Foundation, an organization that mentors military vets that have transitioned into the private sector, and Veterans on Wall Street program. At PayPal, he also helped establish an internal mentorship program for veteran hires.

Fusco's ecommerce specialty coupled with his leadership skills makes him the perfect expert for November, a month including Veterans Day, and someone very excited to help entrepreneurs succeed.

"Without entrepreneurs, we would not have lightbulbs or computers or phones or cars," he says. "In a very real way, the drive of entrepreneurship makes the world a better place, and I view my role personally and professionally to do everything I can to nurture it."

He is looking to take your questions on ecommerce, including how to differentiate your experience, increase sales, payment questions, social strategies around commerce and branding. Fusco can also speak on leadership skills, such as building teams, culture, leading groups, developing people and more.

