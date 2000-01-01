Product: Store-In-One

Ring in the new year with all your sounds and software in one place.

January 1, 2000

Are you getting hung up on media storage? Clear your desk drawers, cabinets and bookcases of disks, CDs and Zips, then store them in one convenient location: your file drawer. The Hang 'N' File Multimedia Storage unit from Tabbies, is a rip-proof unit that resembles a large version of the egg holder in your refrigerator, with hanging file hooks on each corner. This high capacity storage device holds any combination of CDs, Zips or disks and is available for $4.95 (single unit) and $13.95 (3 pack) at office-supply stores or at the Tabbies Web site, http://www.tabbies.com