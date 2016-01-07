Productivity Apps

5 Digital Resources You Need to Embed Into Your Life Now

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
5 Digital Resources You Need to Embed Into Your Life Now
Image credit: Todoist | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of HeadbandsOfHope.com, Speaker and Author.
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Call me "millennial-fashioned," but I believe that the right technology can simplify your life. You may very well share that view; as an entrepreneur, after all, you typically work with a lot of moving parts.

Related: The 5 Best Productivity Apps for Entrepreneurs

But perhaps you haven't yet put in the time and effort to figure out what technology will work for you. So, if 2016 is the year you want to dive in, here are some apps and sites I myself use daily and swear by:

1. Tripit, to help with your travels

I travel a lot as a motivational speaker. There are so many parts to my travel plans that it’s easy to get them confused or not remember what city you’re in or what your confirmation number was. Tripit creates your travel itinerary, just by forwarding your confirmation email. Even better, it categorizes information by trip. When you pull up your app, you can click on your destination and the app pulls up your flight, hotel, rental car and even directions. Tripit is a must-have if you’re on the road a lot.

2. Assistant.to help you schedule meetings

How many emails do you exchange trying to schedule a meeting? What day works best for you? What time? Instead of playing email ping-pong trying to find a mutual time, I use Assistant.to. It connects to your Gmail calendar and allows you to pick times that work for you, and to send them in an email to the person you’re meeting with. That person can then click on the time that works for him or her; the app will create an invite and add it to your calendar. Simple and easy.

3. Todoist

There are a ton of checklist and productivity apps out there, but Todoist is my hands-down favorite. It’s simple and to the point. It allows you to create different categorized lists and then make tasks pertaining to them. For example, I have a tradeshow checklist I use whenever I’m traveling to a show. I also have a list of future product ideas, movies I want to watch and a general work to-do list.

Todoist allows you to set a deadline for each task, assign a task to someone else and set a priority level. It's also fun when you get a “pat on the back” sent to your email from Todoist for being productive. We can all use a pat on the back . . . even if it’s from a robot.

Related: 20 Productivity Apps to Keep You On Task (Infographic)

4. Shopify

As an ecommerce business owner, I've found Shopify to be my favorite web platform. I started with Shopify initially to get out of hiring a web designer or learning how to code myself. But I’ve stuck with it because of the ease of use, integration capabilities and detailed analytics it provides, but most of all, its customer service. The customer service is outstanding. Staffers are quick, helpful and best of all, super nice. Plus, Shopify's blog is always filled with helpful content.

5. Canva.com

If you’ve purchased Photoshop and it makes your head spin when you’re just trying to make simple edits, you’re not alone. There are thousands of things you can do on Photoshop, but when I just need quick and simple graphics done, I go to Canva.com. On Canva, you can make a graphic by uploading your own pictures and adding typography, filters, borders, or whatever you need. Another perk is you can also share edit-able designs with your team so members can make changes without sending the document back and forth. 

Related: The 15 Best Productivity Apps for Getting Things Done

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Productivity Apps

This Mindfulness App Can Help You Focus and Accomplish More

Productivity Apps

How to Add to Your Day That Extra Hour You Really, Really Need: 15 Apps That Can Help

Productivity Apps

8 Crucial Apps for Hacking Everything From Lunch to Project Management