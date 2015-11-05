Technology Startups

Smart lighting: Industry estimates growth in billions by 2020

Smart lighting: Industry estimates growth in billions by 2020
With the official launch of smart bulb ‘IOTA Lite’ on November 5, Cube26 has made its inception in the smart startup club.

On the surface, it might just look like any other bulb that glows with multiple hues; but on the inside, it is equipped with a Bluetooth 4.0 that enables the smart phone user to connect with the bulb. IOTA Lite uses no external cables and all one needs is to replace the previous bulb with its modern counterpart.

On being asked what triggered him to foray into this smart light startup, Cube26 co-founder and CEO Saurav Kumar said: “In all experiences of life including the beginning of the day with work to a party in the evening as a social excuse, light plays an important part. It’s an essential with almost every feature of the day.”

Can you shed light on some key features of the bulb?

“The bulb corresponds to beats. And, its luminosity responds to the beat’s quickness. It alerts for calls and changes color if you miss a call as an alert. Since it can be connected with the smart phone, it checks the weather condition and changes color accordingly. For example, it might turn blue to alert that it might rain while you are out,” he added.

Is multiple phone connectivity plausible?

“Of course, many smart phone users can connect with IOTA Lite. Plus, once you move to a different room with IOTA Lite connectivity, it would connect the smart phone to the bulb closest in proximity to the device,” he revealed.

And, what about its compatibility with various operating systems?

“IOTA Lite is compatible with Android 4.0 and 5.0 devices. It works absolutely fine with iOS platform as well. Our team is currently working for compatibility with Android 6.0 as well. However, it is yet not compatible with Windows,” he shared.

What is the price at which the product would be available?  

“The product would be available on Flipkart Sale and it would be up for grabs from November 6, 2015, at an introductory price of Rs 1499,” Saurav Kumar said.

With Flipkart estimating the revenue projection at nothing less than 9 billion Indian rupees for the smart light industry alone, it is pertinent to mention that the technology is totally Indian but manufactured in China.  

