Online Marketing

4 Marketing Tips for Making Your Social Media Presence Stand Out on Mobile

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
4 Marketing Tips for Making Your Social Media Presence Stand Out on Mobile
Image credit: 2nix Studio | Shutterstock
4 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Newswire's Small Business PR Toolkit

People now spend more time on their smartphones than desktop computers, according to KPCB’s latest data on Internet trends. Though many users rely on mobile devices to check email and text, many also use mobile devices to connect with their social networks. In fact, a study conducted by IDC and Facebook revealed that 70 percent of all Facebook users surveyed interact with social networks on their mobile device at least part of the time — and 61 percent do so each day. Similar research by comScore reveals that 92 percent of Pinterest users are mobile, as are 86 percent of those on Twitter.

Here are a few ways businesses can incorporate mobile marketing into a social media strategy to reach new customers, and deepen engagement with existing ones.

1. Customize your social media profiles for the mobile user. 

If you haven’t checked out how your social media profiles look on desktop platforms, and iPhone and Android devices, it’s critical that you do so. Not only will this research allow you to gain a sense for the current user experience, you’ll see how your profile layout, content and format may be better optimized based on the specific social media network.

While many social media channels automatically make business profiles mobile-friendly, they don’t know which aspects of your business are most important to prospects and customers based on your unique brand attributes, and the competitive landscape. Customize your social media profiles to ensure that mobile users form the impression you want them to about your business. On Facebook, for example, this may mean “pinning” your most relevant post to the top of the page, so that content is always featured. Additionally, social media users place high value on referrals and recommendations from people they “know” — even if that relationship is limited to social media. Structure your social media profiles so mobile users see the recommendations and “check-ins” that others have left.

2. Optimize profiles so mobile users can find you. 

Research by Google reveals that three out of four mobile searches result in some kind of customer activity — more than half of which takes place within an hour from the mobile search. Because so many mobile users check social media to find suggestions about nearby businesses based on their need and location at any given time, the ease with which your prospects and customers can find you on social media is key. Confirm that all of your social media profiles include your correct business location, hours of service, price range, and business category. Because customers may not know to search for your business by name, the accuracy of your category listing can act as a breadcrumb path that leads them to your business.

3. Tailor your social media posts to a mobile user’s day. 

Google research reveals that the majority of mobile search activity takes place from 3 p.m. and midnight. Tailor your social media activity to involve mobile users during these hours based on their search activity and location. Not only will the content be actionable for the mobile user, it can help you overcome your own business hurdles in the moment. If your restaurant experiences a lull in between lunch and happy hour, for example, a “flash sale” on social media that’s valid only for the next hour and targeted to users within a certain radius can help you drive traffic when you need it most.

4. Monitor social media engagement and react appropriately. 

Social media listening tools allow you to monitor what’s trending on social media, and know when customers comment on your business. Track what your audience is talking about so you can be part of the conservation in a way that’s highly relevant. Use social media tools like Instagram and Vine to capture images that create a sense of place, mood and ultimately, familiarity for your mobile audience.

Social media and mobile now work in hand in hand — to the great benefit of small-business owners. By combining the mobile insights you have about your audience with your social media activity, you can customize your marketing messages to reach the exact audience you want in ways that are relevant, personal and strategic.

Written by By Kristen Gramigna, BluePay

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Online Marketing

Seth Godin on Marketing and Harper Lee's One-Star Reviews

Online Marketing

6 Simple Tips to Get More Search Results for Your Website

Online Marketing

This Is How You Build an Effective Conversion Rate Optimization Strategy