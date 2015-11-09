What a growing entrepreneur should learn from Narendra Modi…

November 9, 2015 5 min read

Bihar election results are out and it has definitely been a shocker for the NDA. However, inspite of the winning & losing which is a part of the political game, there are a few things related to the way Modi works which will help every budding entrepreneur to gain knowledge:

What can you learn from Narendra Modi?

The big picture matters…think big and take risk

Modi’s main aim has always been the ultimate success. During the national elections, he visualized complete majority (272+) inspite of the challenges associated with it. In India, considering the caste and money based politics, getting majority for a single party is very tough.

However, that’s what mattered in the long run for the success. This was his definitive aim and for achieving that, he was willing to take risks of even pursuing people who might not favour his techniques. Don’t think “Will I fail”, take the risk, visualize the broader horizon and move on. Goal is not far!

Detailing is equally important

Travelling across the length and breadth of the country for rallies and taking advantage of digital advancement-technology for the rest of the addresses, Modi definitely knows how to connect with people. Utilizing social media, advertising and manpower for getting to know the latest details and in turn communicating the micro details to your target base are both essential.

Best way to be tension-free for an entrepreneur and to avoid last minute problems is to make a plan and stick to its detail planning. Fuzzy thoughts and aspirations won’t help as much as fixed goals will aid in achieving your target.

Check your resources and facilities before you proceed

Muscle power does count on the rough terrain of political journey. However, Modi had some intrinsic qualities that made him different from the crowd. His oratory skills, enthusiasm, leadership, intrepid and even his determination to keep himself fit so that health related issues do not become an obstacle on his expedition were some of them.

Preparation & gauging resources are quite significant for every entrepreneur. Modi knew that students and women entrepreneurs can play a big role in his win so concentrated on bringing them together so that they can boost his campaign.

Knowing who all are important for growth is important for any entrepreneur too as different skill set, backgrounds, economic standing, etc can enhance the initial stage planning and problem-solution strategy. Information from authentic sources is always welcome for any business house.

Be patient but confident

It wasn’t easy for Modi to reach this level. He was continuously questioned about his stance regarding the 2002 riots and his reaction on it. He knew that it was a tough time and it will eventually work out if he has complete trust on his plans.

Similarly, an entrepreneur may not see overnight success and there will be numerous challenges on the way. Instead of being pulled down by your own negative thinking and reacting excessively to every minor loss, be certain regarding your long-term plans as they will be vital for balancing during a tough time. Being calm will positively pay off!

Back-up plan

Fulfilling countless promises made every day is difficult but not entirely impossible. Moreover, opposition can make it quite difficult for you. In case of a business house, opposition comprises of competitors who are normally on the lookout of a slight derailment of your best-laid plans so that they can get an edge over you.

Modi gave numerous interviews and took on the opposition head-on even when he was not completely supported by a large section of the society.

It is crucial to take charge of failure in a subtle yet constructive way and assess the damage done. Then keep going ahead without looking back; although keep the lessons in mind. Problems will come but that does not mean you can let the bigger plan be disturbed. Keeping the financial plan on-track means having more than one plan to keep it strong.

Enjoying success in a subtle manner and keeping the right people motivated

Modi never went overboard after his overwhelming success in national elections by telling everyone that how he had changed the fortune of the party and gave all the credit all to himself. He knew that the team working behind him had an equal role in making his ideas a roaring success. He instead chose to concentrate on the work ahead after the victory.

Same goes for an entrepreneur; especially for the founder of a growing startup. Enjoy the positive results of your hard work but do not forget the team that has been in the backdrop because it has been equally powerful in making your dreams a reality. Every good business house knows how to sieve and retain useful talent because they are the people who ultimately help the startup to grow and flourish in the long run.

Modi’s strategy and persona can definitely teach a lot to the young entrepreneurs in the country, the way he handles failure is also one of them!