Confidence

Confidence Is Essential When You Really Don't Know What You Are Doing

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Confidence Is Essential When You Really Don't Know What You Are Doing
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder of Hack the Entrepreneur
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are so many skills you want to learn, but how do you act confidently when you don’t know what you are doing?

It is essential that you get used to the uncomfortable feeling of knowing that you don't know what you’re doing. Whether it's getting on stage to speak, launching your product or writing a book, we tend to see others doing it and incorrectly assume that they've always been good at it. They weren't born knowing how to speak confidently, launch successful products, or write excellent books. They learned and we can, too.

Act confidently.

We all have to do everything for the first time, and none of us does anything very well in the beginning. The difference between appearing good or bad at something is often a matter of acting confidently.

As Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert says, “I would argue that in some cases your performance can be enhanced by generating in yourself just the right amount of illusion about your own performance. A quarterback might imagine himself able to throw the perfect pass 100 percent of the time in order to succeed half of the time. He would be using confidence as a useful illusion because it keeps his energy in balance after some bad misses.”

We tend to avoid the things we are not good at simply because we are not good at them. Unfortunately, this is a self-fulfilling prophecy. If we never do the things we are not good at, how will we ever get good? It's true, we don't need to be good at everything. However, the things we want to be good at require doing them over and over until we master them. The problem is that we don't want to do things we aren't good at, so we never get better.

Related: Smooth Speaking Skills Signal That You Are Probably Amazing at Most Things

Pretend you're good at it.

Don't discard this idea. It truly works if you take it seriously. Looking trained, practiced, and skilled is what we admire in others, so it is also what others want to see. They seem masterful, but they are pretending. Seriously. This is the only way to become good at anything and it works hand-in-hand with confidence.

Pretending you are confident (when you are in fact scared) is not to be confused with over-confidence. In fact, over-confidence is off-putting when we experience it in others, so do not do it yourself. But acting confident enough to get on stage and give a speech to a packed room, even when your hands are violently shaking, is necessary to learning the art of public speaking. The same can be said for a great many more valuable skills that take practice.

Pretending you are good at something will allow you to do it confidently enough times until, guess what? You become good at it, and the more you pretend the better you will become. Do you want to be a marketer? Start marketing. Do you want to become a web designer? Start designing.

Related: How Talking to Yourself Can Help You Be More Successful

Accept that you will make mistakes.

When we were kids, we learned that we couldn't get good at something unless we practiced and practiced. Yet, somehow, as we become adults we tend to stop wanting to practice things that we are not good at. We have this feeling that since we are not good writers now, we cannot become good writers. We convince ourselves that our lack of business experience means that we cannot become entrepreneurs. That is wrong and you need to know it. We gain business experience only by starting businesses. We build a successful business only by starting 10 before it that failed.

When we refuse to pretend that we know what we’re doing, we stop growing, we stop learning, and we live unfulfilled lives.

Consciously decide to do one thing that you are not good at. Pretend that you are a complete natural at whatever it is you need to learn. Do it confidently and know that you will make mistakes but more importantly you will learn. Remember, anyone watching will simply think you know what you are doing.

Related: 4 Practices Certain to Make You Confident

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Confidence

How Getting Fired Forced This Woman to Rebuild Her Confidence ... and How You Can Do the Same

Confidence

Fitness Professional Jay Dang on Why Confidence Is the Key to Success

Confidence

Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway: 4 Ways to Boost Your Confidence