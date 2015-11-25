meaning

You'll Never Be Paid So Much That You Will Love Your Meaningless Job

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
You'll Never Be Paid So Much That You Will Love Your Meaningless Job
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder of Hack the Entrepreneur
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Imagine for a minute you are a highly-skilled graphic designer. You are hired by a company known for treating its employees well and you are in no way over-worked. Your job is to redesign their existing website, one page at a time.

You pour your heart and soul into your work. In fact, this is exactly the job you had hoped for in college. You get to redesign pages for a website that receives millions of visitors each month. But there's a catch: Your work doesn't matter.

Each week, you are expected to submit one redesigned page. Actually, this gives you the required time to do your job as near to perfect as possible, without having to put in extra hours. Friday afternoon arrives and you submit your work to your boss via email. Fifteen minutes later, exactly like last week, she responds that she loves it and is again amazed at your attention to the details. Then she deletes it. Just like last week.

She loves your work, treats you exceptionally well, and pays you a salary of $100,000 per year. Then she compliments you and deletes it. She will never stop deleting it.

Your work doesn't matter.

Related: Money Is Nice, But It's Not Enough to Motivate Employees

In this experiment, we initially and quickly say that we wouldn't care and that we would take the easy money. But upon deeper reflection, we get the feeling that this might not be the case. Which puts us in an odd situation, because the money sounds good, yet we all want to feel that our work matters.

When our work doesn't matter, we get that gnawing feeling in our stomachs. The feeling that keeps us up at night and never allows us to feel true satisfaction.

Choose to make your work matter.

Now think about blogging. Why are there millions and millions of blogs on the Internet? Most are only read by a couple people. When you write and publish an article to the Internet, there is the possibility that one person (or maybe one million people) could find and read it. This, not the money, makes your work matter. Of course, most blogs never get found or read by more than the writer's friends or family. But the potential is there and the potential makes your work matter.

Your work must matter to you, but you must also find people to whom it matters. They are your bosses who love your work, and they don't delete it. They take it and build off it or use it to do their own work that matters.

We all need to pursue and find that work that matters. If not, you will have your heart and soul deleted every week.

Related: Why You Should Never Work Just For Money

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

meaning

This Is What Happens When Employees Find Meaning at Work

Higher Purpose

Stop Chasing Happiness. What You Really Want Is Meaning, and You Can Have It Now.

Higher Purpose

Purpose Is Created Through Hard Work