Watch Our Livestream with MailChimp's John Foreman Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST

Great data can lead to great insights -- and even greater opportunties. In a very special chat, MailChimp's Chief Data Officer John Foreman will share how his company used research to inform new launches and how it designed a data pipeline to better deal with the massive amounts of information the company handles. Michael Galvin, a data scientist at General Electric will moderate the talk, one Entrepreneur will broadcast right on this site. The livestream event is the latest in General Assembly’s free speaker series, Open the Door, celebrating innovation and initiative.

To watch the livestream: Tune in on this space Wednesday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

To attend future events: For reminders about this and other General Assembly events, register here.

Related: MailChimp's Founder on How to Get Your Business from 'Startup to Grown Up'

