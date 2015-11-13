Technology

Technology for business augmentation

Technology for business augmentation
Image credit: Entrepreneur
2 min read
HP Stream Mini

The HP Stream Mini is the bargain-basement laptop to beat. But what if you want a desktop instead? Take a peek at the new HP Stream Mini. At just over 2 inches tall, 1.6 pounds light and a mere $180 out of your wallet, this tiny pastel blue nettop packs a surprising amount of value into the case.

Sure, you’ll only get a 1.4GHz Celeron processor; 2GB of RAM, 32GB of solid state storage and last-gen 802.11n Wi-Fi, but there are plenty of ports on tap.

With a computer this cheap, you’ll probably be plugging it right into a TV, and twin DisplayPort and HDMI sockets will make damn sure you can do that. Four USB 3.0 ports (two front, two back), an SD card slot, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.0 a 3.5mm headset jack round out the connectivity suite, and the machine comes with a USB keyboard and mouse, a $25 Windows Store giftcard, and a 2-year, 200GB subscription to OneDrive.

Price: $180 (including keyboard, mouse & Windows 8.1)

Lenovo Lavie Z550

At a mere 700 grams, the Z550 is touted as the world’s lightest 13.3 inch laptop. It has a sturdy magnesium lithium chassis, the latest 5th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD and a battery life of up to 8 hours. In addition to the ultra lightweight design, the laptop has a hinge that lets the screen open up 180 degrees.

Inside this 1.9 pound (0.86kg) 13-inch laptop is not one of Intel’s low-power Atom or Core M CPUs, or even a standard low-voltage Core i5. The single currently available configuration uses a new fifth-generation low-voltage Intel Core i7 processor, making this the first time we’ve seen such a powerful chip in such a slim and light system.

Price: $1,299 onwards

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (October, 2015 Issue).

