Business News

Vodafone Commits to Invest Rs 13,000 crores in India

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Vodafone Commits to Invest Rs 13,000 crores in India
Image credit: PIB
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vodafone, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, is planning to invest around Rs 13,000 crore for capacity augmentation and new business initiatives. This significant investment was committed by Mr. Vittorio Colao, Vodafone Group Plc‘s CEO, in his meeting with the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in London.

Since starting operations in India in 2007, Vodafone has already invested over Rs 111,000 crore and contributed over Rs 100,000 crore to the exchequer and is today the largest FDI investor in the country.

Colao said, “At Vodafone, we are enthused with the PM’s vision for ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’. Vodafone India serves over 188 million citizens, of which almost 100 million are from rural areas. As the co-creator of the telecom ecosystem, a catalyst of the telecom revolution in India and being committed for the long term, we are ideally poised to partner the Government of India in fulfilling these important initiatives. We are pleased to announce our enhanced commitment to India through this series of significant further investments.”

The planned capacity expansions and investments in the high-end technology centre and the customer service centres will create opportunities for employment and for skilling and training India’s rich talent pool.

Vodafone will accordingly increase its staffing levels to 15,000 employees over the next two years. Vodafone’s India business, in addition to being the highest contributor to Vodafone Group’s service revenue growth, has the largest customer base (188 million customers), is the largest data traffic market (by volume) and the third largest contributor to Vodafone Group’s service revenues.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business News

With Cinema TV launch, VU Technologies expects to cash on Indian Premier League, Olympics

Business News

The Rise & Fall of India's Most Prolific Banker Chanda Kochhar

Business News

Everything You Need to Know about Shell's India Technology Centre