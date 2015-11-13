Keeping it Natural!

Entrepreneur Lifestyles

Image credit: Wikimedia
Dilip Kapur, President, Hidesign
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
While talking to Dilip Kapur (President, Hidesign), you can easily fall in love with Auroville, a small forest in Puducherry and the habitat of Hidesign. As per him, staying in the middle of the jungle not only allows you to be close to the nature where you can enjoy long walks, ride a bike feeling the fresh air and have an easy-going life, but also lets you to be a part of afforestation. Kapur has so far planted more than three million trees in Auroville.

AGE: 67

CURRENTLY READING: The Snow Child

FAVOURITE SPIRIT: Wine

FAVOURITE CUISINES: French, Italian & Japanese or anything homemade

I CAN TOSS: A French toast and pancakes on a Sunday morning

BRANDS I SWEAR BY: I am not a brand person, but Diesel jeans fits me really well

FAVOURITE GADGETS: Hooked into Apple iPhone & iPad

FAVORITE SPORT: Swimming

WORKOUT ROUTINE: I exercise religiously every single day. It includes stretches, warm-ups, cardio and upper body weight, then mat exercises for the stomach and a short meditation.

THE WAY I UNWIND: To go on a small trip

I SPLURGE ON: Great meal and travelling

PERSONAL MANTRA: I always keep telling my people to keep thinking. Be innovative. Be different; don’t try to be like other people.

I RIDE: A 1977 Bullet

TIP TO BUSINESS TRAVELLERS: Try to stay in the same hotel so that everybody knows you. When I am in Delhi, I like to stay at Claridges.

HOBBIES: Teaching international affairs.

(This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (October, 2015 Issue).

