Beats Music to Shut Down This Month
Image credit: Pexels
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Now that Apple Music is firmly in place (and even on Android) it's time for Beats Music to go.

An app update back in June greased the skids and an updated support page -- as well as emails going out to Sonos users reiterating the Apple Music support is coming soon -- notes the shutdown will occur on November 30th. That's a little over a year after Apple completed its acquisition of the music company, and five months since its replacement first appeared on the scene.

If you're still subscribing then your plan will just cancel, but it's possible to move picks and preferences to Apple Music right now.

The email to Sonos users reads: 

Move your playlists and preferences to Apple Music, coming soon to Sonos.

Beats Music is ending all service on November 30, but don't worry - Apple Music is coming soon to Sonos. By moving your Beats Music account to Apple Music, you'll be able to keep your playlists and preferences and listen on Sonos as soon as it is available. Keep an eye out for your invitation with all of the details.

To get ready, be sure to sign up for Apple Music now-free for the first three months-on your iOS device, Android, Mac, or PC. All of your music picks and playlists will be moved from Beats Music to Apple Music, and you'll be able to browse more than 30 million songs, listen to worldwide radio with Beats 1, and more.

For more information about Apple Music, visit apple.com/music.

