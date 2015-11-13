Legal Issues

Lawsuit Claims Birth Control Packaging Error Led to More Than 100 Unwanted Pregnancies

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Lawsuit Claims Birth Control Packaging Error Led to More Than 100 Unwanted Pregnancies
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2011, Qualitest Pharmaceuticals recalled 1.4 million packages of birth control pills due to a packaging error that reversed the weekly tablet order. Instead of appearing at the bottom of the package, the placebo pills, which are meant to be taken the week of menstruation, were flipped 180 degrees. To be effective, birth control pills must be taken in the proper order.

Now, more than 100 women are suing Qualitest, claiming that the incorrect packaging resulted in unwanted pregnancies. All but four of the 113 women involved became pregnant, and more than 90 gave birth, the Associated Press reports.

Related: Amazon Sues More Than 1,000 People Over Fake Reviews

The suit seeks millions in damages, including recovery for medical expenses, pain and suffering, lost wages and, in some cases, child-rearing expenses up to the age of 18.

The lawsuit was filed this week in Pennsylvania, where Qualitest's parent company Endo Pharmaceuticals is headquartered, directly after a federal judge in Georgia denied class-action certification to a similar suit filed in the state. Vintage Pharmaceuticals and Patheon were also named in the suit.

In a statement to ABC News, Endo Pharmaceuticals said that it had only been able to confirm one defected birth control pack that was sold to a patient.

Endo's statement, in full:

Our commitment is to patient safety and we take product quality very seriously. ... There is no new or recent product recall. The recall that forms the basis of this suit was entirely voluntary and occurred more than four years ago in September 2011. The voluntary recall occurred based on an extremely small number of pill packs that were manufactured by an external contract manufacturer. Endo has been able to confirm only one blister pack that manifested a defect and was sold to a patient. Additionally, courts have dismissed cases arising out of the recall because the plaintiff could not establish that she purchased a defective package.

The FDA's 2011 recall included the following oral contraceptives: Cyclafem 7/7/7, Cyclafem 1/35, Emoquette, Gildess FE 1.5/30, Gildess FE 1/20,  Orsythia, Previfem and Tri-Previfem.

Related: Drone Owners Will Soon Have to Register With the Federal Government

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Legal Issues

4 Ways to Cover Your Ass Legally as a Business Owner

Legal Issues

California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated

Legal Issues

Managing Your Lawyers as Your Startup Grows