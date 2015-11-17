Meeting The Needs Of Smart Travellers: Conrad Dubai's Andreas Jersabeck Invests Time In The Business Guest

November 17, 2015 5 min read

"In order to conduct business and do it successfully, you need to first invest your time in understanding the culture and customs of those you do business with,” maintains Andreas Jersabeck, General Manager of the Conrad Dubai. Jersabeck gives the example of Japan, where sharing your business card with a new associate is a minute ceremony in itself: “It’s presented in a particular way, with both hands and never in a rush; you must spend time in reading and acknowledging what you have been given.”

Prior to his current appointment at the Conrad Dubai, the flagship property of the Conrad Hotels & Resorts portfolio in the Middle East, Jersabeck has, in this region, held positions in Qatar and Egypt as well. The Austrian national has also worked across his native Europe and in the U.S., giving him ample opportunity to impress corporate clients, and he’s seen some of the properties under his tenure garner awards and accolades, including the title of Best Business Hotel in Europe- no mean feat for a continent that boasts some of the world’s finest hotels.

The GM’s impressive 38 years in the hospitality industry -he joined Hilton Worldwide in 1975- positions him high amongst his peers in terms of anticipating the needs of a business guest. The Conrad Dubai’s visitor roster is “approximately 65% business-travel related,” and with that comes a slew of individual requests. Jersabeck says that understanding tailored one-to-one service levels is an absolute priority for business clientele, and that the property strives to “find innovative ways of meeting the needs and demands of the new generation of smart travellers.”

And what facets does he believe are of the utmost importance for the business guest? Jersabeck points out (rightfully) that “connectivity is the most essential; without it, business travellers would need to work double as hard to catch up– everything from transportation to WiFi and open channels with the hotel staff, news and tools would fall under this element.” Besides being switched-on, the GM says that prestige properties need to have an “intuitive” service operation that goes the extra mile, and finally, options for those that need to de-stress- like superior spa and recreational facilities.

RECOMMENDED BY THE GM

EXEC STAY “Conrad Dubai is a 555-room property featuring locally inspired, internationally designed rooms that start on the 24th floor with breathtaking views on both sides. Our rooms and suites range from 46 square meters to 138 including Deluxe and Executive rooms, King Bed and Double Bed Deluxe Suites, Executive Suites and Conrad Suites. Guests can appreciate views of the Arabian Gulf or the magical city of Dubai and the vibrant Sheikh Zayed Road, while enjoying amenities such as in-room wireless and wired Internet, mini bar, LED screen television, docking station for iPad/iPod/iPhone and 3+1 Bose Surround Home Theatre System. Each room offers a space to refresh the senses in a spacious marble bathroom, offering a luxury rain shower, luxurious toiletries, and an HDTV in the defogging mirror.”

CONFERENCE CAPABILITIES “Conrad Dubai also offers 4,400 square spaces, including two impressive ballrooms and several spacious private rooms, all with natural light and modern design. The property also features the only indoor vehicle elevator in the UAE, perfect for exclusive weddings and car launches. All of the meeting spaces come equipped with WiFi and state-of-the-art audio-visual technology. The wide variety of rooms can also be tailored to accomodate the specific needs of our corporate business travelers. [We’ve had many large scale conferences], including the International Prosecutors Conference which brought hundreds of high-level prosecutors from around the world to Conrad Dubai. Louis Vuitton’s annual meeting was also held at our property. The most impressive was the Nu Skin press conference and product launch, which brought with it over 18,000 room nights to the city. It was the biggest conference in terms of room nights to be held in Dubai, and the headquarters was based in our hotel.”

CONNECTIVITYThe Conrad Concierge app offers greater convenience at the touch of a button- from ordering in-room dining to a stress-free check out. Our guests have the ability to choose from bespoke bath amenities, preselect the types of pillows they would like and ensure their favorite newspaper will be delivered the morning of their stay. It really transforms the guest experience giving more personalized freedom and flexibility."

MUNCH “If I had to choose one [outlet] at the Conrad, it would be Cave, our Parisian bistro and bar. In addition to its beautiful aesthetic, it houses more than 550 [beverages] from around the world. Being a native Austrian, I have great appreciation for having cheese perfectly paired with not one, but two bottles of local Austrian [beverages]! Executive Sous Chef Francesco Dimonte’s mushroom risotto is his speciality, and more importantly my favourite dish. You can find it at our market inspired inspired restaurant Ballaro.”

DOWNTIME “[To unwind], guests can relax by the pool, surrounded by the lush gardens of Purobeach Urban Oasis located on our sixth floor terrace. Dubai is full of energy and people rushing to get from one place to another, I always find it amazing how with Purobeach, you virtually escape the city without ever leaving. The surroundings are absolutely stunning and it’s a perfect way to spend an afternoon.