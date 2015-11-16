Why Apple Will Never Create an iPad-Mac Hybrid

November 16, 2015 2 min read

Apple CEO Tim Cook is reportedly telling consumers they shouldn’t expect a hybrid iPad and Mac in the future.

In an apparent jab at Microsoft’s tablets such as the new Surface Book, Cook told the Irish Independent that Apple users don’t want that type of device.

“We feel strongly that customers are not really looking for a converged Mac and iPad,” Cook told the newspaper. “Because what that would wind up doing, or what we’re worried would happen, is that neither experience would be as good as the customer wants. So we want to make the best tablet in the world and the best Mac in the world.”

He added, “And putting those two together would not achieve either. You’d begin to compromise in different ways.”

His comments come after Cook made remarks about the future of the PC in a recent interview with the Telegraph. “I think if you’re looking at a PC, why would you buy a PC anymore? No really, why would you buy one?” he said. “Yes, the iPad Pro is a replacement for a notebook or a desktop for many, many people. They will start using it and conclude they no longer need to use anything else, other than their phones."

Microsoft declined to comment.