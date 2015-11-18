Interviews

What Happened When President Obama Interviewed Alibaba's Jack Ma

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
What Happened When President Obama Interviewed Alibaba's Jack Ma
Image credit: Jewel Samad
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

U.S. President Barack Obama took time off at an Asia-Pacific summit on Wednesday for an unusual task - putting questions to Chinese internet billionaire Jack Ma and a young Filipina entrepreneur on government-business ties in a panel discussion.

Obama joked comfortably with the eccentric founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which is looking to make inroads into foreign markets, including the United States.

During the discussion on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Manila, the U.S. president probed Ma on how he thought government and established businesses could help young entrepreneurs.

"Government is simple - just reduce the tax, or no tax, for these guys," Ma responded, to a wave of laughter and applause from the audience of business executives.

"You got a lot of cheers from your fellow CEOs," Obama quipped in response.

Ma's remarks come as Alibaba works to invest heavily in ventures abroad. Executives have said its push beyond the China market is a top priority, as the company works to maintain its rapid growth even as the prospect of e-commerce saturation at home looms large.

Alibaba has said some of its larger overseas markets include Brazil and Russia.

Obama also praised the relatively unknown Filipina entrepreneur, Aisa Mijeno, a professor of engineering who invented a lamp powered by salt water. He suggested that Ma should invest in the company of his fellow panelist after she said she was looking for funding to mass-produce the lamps.

"I’m just saying," Obama said, throwing Ma a suggestive look. "Serving as a matchmaker here, a little bit." 

Ma smiled in response. He said Alibaba had been putting 0.3 percent of the company's total revenue for the past six years toward encouraging young people to find solutions to climate change and other environmental issues.

Ma added that he thought it was a "fantastic idea" to invest in clean technology, referring to a recent conversation in which Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates broached the idea.

Agreement on climate change is one of the bright spots in Washington's troubled relationship with Beijing, which has been shaken recently by a row over China's increasingly assertive posture in the South China Sea.

Leaders of the two countries agreed in September to a common vision for a global climate change agreement, including steps to deliver on earlier pledges to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

(Additional reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by John Chalmers and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Interviews

How to Prepare for a Job Interview and Actually Get an Offer

Interviews

12 Buzzwords to Say in Your Next Interview

Interviews

How to Give Original Answers to 7 Cliché Interview Questions