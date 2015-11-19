Remittances

Low fee remittances to be introduced in India by Monetago

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Low fee remittances to be introduced in India by Monetago
Image credit: Pexels
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

During the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed on a definite timeline before year 2030 for reduction in cost of transferring money, a move that will help India save nearly $4 billion a year in cost of remittances.

Every year $70 billion is received by India from Indians working abroad. In turn, it pays around $5 billion and around 7.5% in fees as a cost of receiving remittances. Monetago is set to change the dynamics of this space. It is a blockchain technology enabled transaction company which uses proprietary architecture that can bring down the cost of money transfer to nearly 2%.
 
The reason for high cost of remittances is because of the traditional correspondent banking system in which the funds have to be moved through a series of banks before reaching the beneficiary. Every bank has its charges and the communication happens via SWIFT messages.
 
Monetago Inc. is a New York headquartered company with its wholly owned corporate presence in India. Monetago has successfully completed several pilot remittance projects. Monetago is also one of the first companies to apply for Bitlicense with New York Department of Financial Services.

Atul Khekade, regional director – India, Monetago Inc said, “We at Monetago have presence in over 40 countries and 28 currencies. Our proprietary money transfer infrastructure uses blockchain technology enabled digital currency that reduces the time, cost and pipeline of entities involved in the remittances. We have done our pilot tests successfully and will soon make an application to regulatory authorities for commencement of services. Our target is to bring down cost of remittances to nearly 2%."

Monetago will be working with leading banks, financial institutions and regulatory authorities in India to enable the services. Blockchain enabled digital currency architecture of Monetago claims to keep cross border payments and remittances relatively unaffected by volatility of currency valuation.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Wealth

PhonePe ATM: Now Withdraw Money from Shops

How to Become a Millionaire

Survey: The Top 9 Books Recommended by Millionaires

Health

New Coronavirus From China Spreads In 6 Countries, 2 More Suspect It