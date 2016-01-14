My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Instagram

5 Ways to Grow Your Instagram Following

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Ways to Grow Your Instagram Following
Image credit: Bloomua | Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of HeadbandsOfHope.com, Speaker and Author.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At my company, Instagram is the social media platform that results in the most engagement -- despite the fact that we actually have fewer followers on Instagram than we do on Facebook. On Instagram, we have more of our audience liking our pictures, commenting, tagging their friends and posting pictures of themselves -- including pictures of them wearing our company's headbands

Related: Social-Media Marketing Is Not Dead: 10 Companies That Are Still Rocking It

That kind of promotion is what Instagram can offer. Here are five simple ways you can grow your own Instagram following:

1. Put your handle on your packaging and marketing materials.

Make your handle highly visible on your marketing materials and products. The chances of someone thinking about you having an Instagram and searching for you are lower than if you expose your handle for your consumer to see.

2. Send products to Instagram influencers.

What accounts does your target market follow? Find those accounts, and see if they’ll do a promoted post for you. Ideally, they’ll agree to posting in exchange for free products. However, a lot of times they'll impose additional fees for posting. If your site allows promo codes, see if the influencer will agree to a custom promo code, where you pay them per use. When one of the influencer's followers orders, you win and the influencer wins.

Related: Instagram Is Too Large for Your Business to Ignore

3. Comment.

Try to be engaging on other people’s accounts by posting comments. Obviously, "liking" pictures is nice, but when you comment, your name and handle get more exposure than does a like.

4. Tag a friend.

Host an Instagram giveaway that requires your followers to tag a friend in the comments. Therefore, your audience will bring you new followers who may not have heard of you yet. Recently, we did a giveaway where we had our followers tag a friend and add an emoji story about their respective friendships. We got more entries than we’ve ever had on a giveaway!

5. Give people a reason to follow you.

Instead of just saying, “Follow us on Instagram,” give people a reason. For example, my company has a charitable purpose and we encourage people to follow our Instagram to see their purchases at work. So, if you too have a fashion product, tell followers they can get style inspiration on your Instagram. Incentivize them with the content you provide rather than just telling them to follow you.

Related: 9 Tools to Improve Your Instagram Marketing 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Instagram

Instagram Will Support Fundraisers Using Story Stickers

Instagram

Instagram Engagement Pods -- Should You Use Them?

Instagram

Josue Pena Mastered Instagram to Become a Professional Athlete. Now He Helps Others Become What They Want to Be.