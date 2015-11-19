Facebook

Facebook Wants to Make Your Recent Breakup Less Painful

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Facebook Wants to Make Your Recent Breakup Less Painful
Image credit: Shutterstock
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Facebook prides itself on its effectiveness in connecting people and bringing them together. But what happens when two people decide they’re better off apart?

Today, the social network announced on its blog that it began testing out new tools to help people survive a breakup. U.S. mobile users will now see prompts to try these tools when they change their profile’s relationship status back to single. The option to “Take a Break” include seeing less updates and photos from a former partner without having to unfriend or hide them, and to limit what updates that person can see from the user as well. Newly single people will also have the option to customize who can see their previous posts and the ability to untag themselves from statuses and pictures.

Related: Soon, You Could Receive a Facebook Message That Disappears Before You Read It

The changes are in response to customer feedback “This work is part of our ongoing effort to develop resources for people who may be going through difficult moments in their lives,” product manager Kelly Winters writes. “We hope these tools will help people end relationships on Facebook with greater ease, comfort and sense of control.” The tools will be tweaked and expanded based on additional feedback.

The “Take a Break” tools are available -- rather appropriately -- through the site’s help center. While users may still have to pick up pints of ice cream, this will make the minefield of social media a little safer for the brokenhearted.

Related: Express Yourself: Twitter Testing Out Emoji Reaction Buttons

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Facebook

Facebook Users Can Sue Over Facial Recognition, Court Rules

Facebook

Facebook Denies Being a Social Network in Lawsuit Response

Facebook

Payments Will Be Facebook's Regulatory Waterloo