Malware

Starwood Hotels Says Point-of-Sale Systems Infected With Malware

Image credit: REUTERS | Kacper Pempel
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc said the point-of-sale systems at some hotels in North America had been infected with a malware designed to collect payment card data.

A third-party investigation showed that no customer data had been compromised and that the malware "no longer presents a threat", the company said in a statement.

Starwood Hotels, which has agreed to be bought by Marriott International Inc shares, did not name the affected properties or say how long the malware was in their systems.

Starwood Hotels could not be immediately reached for further comment.

The company said the affected point-of-sale systems were at the restaurants, gift shops and other places in the hotels.

The hotel chain said it has implemented additional security measures to prevent a reoccurrence.

Starwood Hotels and Marriott's shares were unchanged in morning trading on Friday.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

