E-Cheat Sheet

This story appears in the December 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com.
msdn.microsoft.com/workshop/server/commerce/creditcard.asp
A Web-based minicourse in processing credit card orders over the Internet
- www.internetnews.com/ec-news
The latest information on e-commerce transaction developments
- www.truste.org
TRUSTe is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving users' trust and comfort in dealing with companies on the Internet. The site has information for Internet users and Web publishers regarding privacy concerns on the Internet.
- www.sagenetworks.net
Sage Networks, a worldwide membership organization for entrepreneurs, offers its members site hosting and other services. Users can join the network and find advice about e-commerce.
Billing systems
- www.verifone.com
VeriFone
- www.checkfree.com
CheckFree Corp.
- www.icverify.com
IC Verify
- www.checkmaster.com
CheckMaster Corp.
- www.cybercash.com
CyberCash
- www.billingmadeeasy.com
National Electronic Billing Services
Payment systems
- www.ecashtechnologies.com
eCash Technologies Inc.
- www.ini.cmu.edu/netbill
CMU's The NetBill Payment System
- www.cybercash.com
CyberCash
- gost.isi.edu/info/netcash
NetCash at ISI and USC
- www.netbank.com
NetBank
- gost.isi.edu/info/netcheque
NetCheque at ISI and USC
- www.gmlets.u-net.com
LETSystems
- www.mondex.com
Mondex
- www.netchex.com
National Check Exchange
- www.icheck.com
Intell-A-Check!
- www.releasesoft.com
ReleaseNow.com