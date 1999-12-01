E-Cheat Sheet

Web sites for every need&#151;from information and advice to the e-commerce solutions themselves.
This story appears in the December 1999 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
  • www.truste.org
    TRUSTe is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving users' trust and comfort in dealing with companies on the Internet. The site has information for Internet users and Web publishers regarding privacy concerns on the Internet.
  • www.sagenetworks.net
    Sage Networks, a worldwide membership organization for entrepreneurs, offers its members site hosting and other services. Users can join the network and find advice about e-commerce.

Billing systems

Payment systems

