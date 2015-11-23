Slack

Slack, the Popular Messaging Platform, Is Experiencing an Outage

Slack, the Popular Messaging Platform, Is Experiencing an Outage
Millions of workdays likely just ground to a screeching halt as Slack, the business messaging platform, tweeted that it was having “sporadic connectivity issues” this afternoon.

“We’re investigating, and working as hard as we can to resolve them,” the company said.

This was followed by a deluge of responses from the team’s customer service representatives on Twitter -- complete with prayer hand and tool emojis -- to illustrate that the IT team had all hands on deck repairing a troubled web host.

The Slack outage follows recent panic-inducing hiccups at Facebook and Google Docs

