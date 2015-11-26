The 2015 Black Friday Schedule: Which Stores Open When

The first step in snagging the best Black Friday deals is simple: You have to create a game plan.

While that sounds easy enough -- after all, all you have to do is figure out which stores have the biggest discounts on the items you want, and when they open -- it's getting more complicated to do so every year.

As some retailers push their holiday doorbuster hours into Thanksgiving Day -- or in RadioShack's case, the Wednesday before -- figuring out a plan of action can create a bigger headache than dealing with your bickering relatives.