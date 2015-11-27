Cars

'Treps Choice: Nissan's 2016 Eighth Generation Maxima

Image credit: Nissan Middle East
The 2016 Nissan Maxima.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For those who are seeking both an interesting and high performance road experience, you’ll probably want to pay close attention to the eighth generation Nissan Maxima.

Image credit: Nissan Middle East.

The 2016 edition, amped up and sportier than ever, looks good, feels good, and yes, is even a pretty peaceful ride for your traffic-heavy commutes to and from the office.

Image credit: Nissan Middle East.

How can sitting in traffic be made peaceful? The Active Noise Cancellation System keeps the cabin comfortably insulated from the road rush, and setting a positive mood is made easier when you choose the vehicle’s ambient lighting option, paired with upgraded premium leather seating with diamond-quilted inserts.

Image credit: Nissan Middle East.

You’re sitting pretty, feeling good, and now it’s time to put that 2016 Maxima’s 300 horsepower to work- that’s 85.7 horsepower/liter, to be precise.

Image credit: Nissan Middle East.

Get the most bang for your buck with its 3.5-liter VQ-series V6 engine, and performance-oriented Xtronic transmission that’s all about stronger acceleration.

Image credit: Nissan Middle East.

For those who like to feel in control, you’ll appreciate the brand new D-Step shifting logic. Start your engines, ‘treps! 

Image credit: Nissan Middle East.

 

